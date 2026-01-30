PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

TGL Match 7 preview: How to watch Atlanta Drive Golf Club battle Jupiter Links Golf Club

2 Min Read

TGL

TGL highlights: Atlanta Drive defeats The Bay in Match No. 3

TGL highlights: Atlanta Drive defeats The Bay in Match No. 3

    Written by TGL Staff

    TGL Season 2 action returns Monday night, with Atlanta Drive GC taking on Jupiter Links Golf Club at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

    Undefeated, defending champions Atlanta Drive GC (2-0-0) gear up to face Jupiter Links (0-2-0), the team they earned a 9-1 win over in the final regular season match of Season 1. Chris Gotterup returns for an injured Justin Thomas and looks to continue making an impact.

    Jupiter Links is chasing its first win of the season and returns the lineup of Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner. The trio have shown flashes of brilliance, but short putts have been a problem so far. Tiger Woods will again be in a non-playing role, mic’d up to provide fans an inside look at strategy, reactions and in-match communication throughout the action.

    How to watch Atlanta Drive and Jupiter Links?

    Monday, Feb. 2: 5 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN App

    Who's playing for Atlanta Drive and Jupiter Links?

    Atlanta Drive GC

    1. Chris Gotterup
    2. Lucas Glover
    3. Billy Horschel

    Jupiter Links Golf Club

    1. Akshay Bhatia
    2. Max Homa
    3. Kevin Kisner

    What are the Singles matchups?

    • Billy Horschel vs. Kevin Kisner: Horschel owns a 10-3-5 all-time Singles record and leads TGL with 16 Singles points, while Kisner is 3-5-4 and has struggled off the tee early in Season 2. They’ll play No. 12, “Fallen Pine,” before finishing on the par-5 “Sterling,” where Horschel suffered one of his few Singles losses earlier this season. Given that seven of his 10 Singles holes won have come when ATL has thrown the Hammer, expect Horschel to apply pressure late.
    • Chris Gotterup vs. Akshay Bhatia: Two of the best ballstrikers in Season 2 square off on No. 10, “The Spear,” and No. 13, “Stinger.” Both players have hit 100% of their greens in regulation in Singles, with Gotterup winning holes on both in previous matches. Bhatia owns the longest drive on Stinger this season, setting up a matchup likely decided by trajectory control and execution.
    • Lucas Glover vs. Max Homa: Glover was undefeated in Singles during ATL’s Season 1 championship run, while Homa is still searching for consistency after breaking through with his first Singles win earlier this season. They’ll play the long par-4 “Bluebonnet,” before finishing on the par-3 “On The Rocks,” where Glover previously won a three-point hole against Tiger Woods.

    What is the course setup?

    Hole No. 1, “Cut The Sails,” throws players straight into the action. This new Gil Hanse par 4 offers two ways to attack the green: a safer left-side tee shot that leaves a wedge, or a bold cut to the speed slot that can race all the way to or just past the green. Push it too far right and the bay waits. Akshay Bhatia and Chris Gotterup will kick things off, and the pressure is on from the first swing.

    No. 6, “The Plank,” is short but deadly. With tees moved up to 305 yards, this drivable par 4 tempts players to go for glory while hazards loom. Kevin Kisner and Billy Horschel will have to pick their spots carefully if they want to make a statement before Singles.

    No. 7, “The Last Toll,” is pure strategy. Players must thread shots over or around a looming bridge, and no one has hit the green in two matches. Bhatia and Gotterup will face the challenge again, where creativity and nerve collide.

    Finally, “Stinger” comes in at No. 13. This par 4 demands a low, controlled tee shot around a natural rock formation. Bhatia owns the longest drive, Gotterup one of the lowest apexes, and both will need perfect execution to take the hole.

    Image for article.
    Jan 27, 2026

    Boston Common remains undefeated, tops The Bay for second TGL win

    TGL
    Image for article.
    Jan 30, 2026

    Inside the Field: Who's heading to Arizona for 'The People's Open'

    Inside the Field
    Image for article.
    Jan 31, 2026

    Schauffele misses cut at Farmers, snapping longest active cut streak on TOUR

    Latest
