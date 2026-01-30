TGL Match 7 preview: How to watch Atlanta Drive Golf Club battle Jupiter Links Golf Club

Billy Horschel vs. Kevin Kisner: Horschel owns a 10-3-5 all-time Singles record and leads TGL with 16 Singles points, while Kisner is 3-5-4 and has struggled off the tee early in Season 2. They’ll play No. 12, “Fallen Pine,” before finishing on the par-5 “Sterling,” where Horschel suffered one of his few Singles losses earlier this season. Given that seven of his 10 Singles holes won have come when ATL has thrown the Hammer, expect Horschel to apply pressure late.

Chris Gotterup vs. Akshay Bhatia: Two of the best ballstrikers in Season 2 square off on No. 10, “The Spear,” and No. 13, “Stinger.” Both players have hit 100% of their greens in regulation in Singles, with Gotterup winning holes on both in previous matches. Bhatia owns the longest drive on Stinger this season, setting up a matchup likely decided by trajectory control and execution.