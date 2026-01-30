Inside the Field: WM Phoenix Open
Golf is Hard | From the desert at WM Phoenix Open
Written by Staff
The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field in Phoenix:
Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Koepka, Brooks
Morikawa, Collin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Spaun, J.J.
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Harman, Brian
Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
Burns, Sam
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Hovland, Viktor
Kitayama, Kurt
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Bhatia, Akshay
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hall, Harry
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Mouw, William
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Riley, Davis
Schenk, Adam
Simpson, Webb
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Valimaki, Sami
Vilips, Karl
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Conners, Corey
Bridgeman, Jacob
Stevens, Sam
Berger, Daniel
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Michael
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Fowler, Rickie
Spieth, Jordan
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Mitchell, Keith
Højgaard, Rasmus
Meissner, Mac
Højgaard, Nicolai
Woodland, Gary
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption
Dahmen, Joel
Hoffman, Charley
Theegala, Sahith
PGA section champion
Avant, Thomas
Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
Penge, Marco
Reitan, Kristoffer
Saddier, Adrien
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 on prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Gonzalez, Emilio
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Kim, S.H.
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Lee, S.T.
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan