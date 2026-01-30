PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Inside the Field: WM Phoenix Open

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Golf is Hard | From the desert at WM Phoenix Open

Golf is Hard | From the desert at WM Phoenix Open

    Written by Staff

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field in Phoenix:

    Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Clark, Wyndham
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Koepka, Brooks
    Morikawa, Collin
    Schauffele, Xander
    Scheffler, Scottie
    Spaun, J.J.

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

    Matsuyama, Hideki

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Harman, Brian

    Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)

    Burns, Sam

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

    Hovland, Viktor
    Kitayama, Kurt

    Tournament winner in past two seasons

    Bhatia, Akshay
    Brennan, Michael
    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    English, Harris
    Finau, Tony
    Fox, Ryan
    Garnett, Brice
    Gotterup, Chris
    Griffin, Ben
    Hall, Harry
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Homa, Max
    Horschel, Billy
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Tom
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    Lee, Min Woo
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Mouw, William
    Novak, Andrew
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Poston, J.T.
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Riley, Davis
    Schenk, Adam
    Simpson, Webb
    Straka, Sepp
    Taylor, Nick
    Thompson, Davis
    Valimaki, Sami
    Vilips, Karl
    Young, Cameron
    Yu, Kevin

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list

    Conners, Corey
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Stevens, Sam
    Berger, Daniel
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Michael
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Fowler, Rickie
    Spieth, Jordan
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    van Rooyen, Erik

    Top 100 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

    Hoey, Rico
    McGreevy, Max
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Smalley, Alex
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Mitchell, Keith
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Meissner, Mac
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Woodland, Gary
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi

    Sponsor exemption

    Dahmen, Joel
    Hoffman, Charley
    Theegala, Sahith

    PGA section champion

    Avant, Thomas

    Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour

    Penge, Marco
    Reitan, Kristoffer
    Saddier, Adrien
    Parry, John
    Li, Haotong
    Nakajima, Keita
    Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Dan

    Top 20 on prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    Keefer, Johnny
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smotherman, Austin
    Shipley, Neal
    Gonzalez, Emilio
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Kim, S.H.
    Lamprecht, Christo
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Coody, Pierceson
    Lee, S.T.
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

