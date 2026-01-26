Boston Common remains undefeated, tops The Bay for second TGL win

Man on Fire: Thorbjornsen picked up right where he left off after setting a TGL record with four made putts from outside 10 feet in his debut. The 24-year-old Massachusetts native kept it going Monday with one of the biggest putts of the match, draining a 14-footer for birdie at the seventh to give Boston a 4-1 lead. The Ballfrogs alternate then made a pressure-packed 6-footer with the Hammer in play at the seventh to tie the hole and avoid a two-point swing.