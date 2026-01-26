Boston Common remains undefeated, tops The Bay for second TGL win
TGL highlights: Boston Common dominates The Bay to win Match No. 6
Written by TGL Staff
Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and alternate Michael Thorbjornsen put forth another dominant display Monday, cruising to a 9-1 victory over The Bay Golf Club at the SoFi Center.
Boston is now in first place at 2-0-0 after finishing last in Season 1, holding the tiebreaker over fellow unbeaten team Atlanta Drive with 15 holes won on the year. The Ballfrogs have outscored opponents 16-6 and established themselves as the team to beat in Season 2.
The Bay (0-2-0) now faces a tough road to the postseason after its second consecutive loss.
Key moments
Man on Fire: Thorbjornsen picked up right where he left off after setting a TGL record with four made putts from outside 10 feet in his debut. The 24-year-old Massachusetts native kept it going Monday with one of the biggest putts of the match, draining a 14-footer for birdie at the seventh to give Boston a 4-1 lead. The Ballfrogs alternate then made a pressure-packed 6-footer with the Hammer in play at the seventh to tie the hole and avoid a two-point swing.
Michael Thorbjornsen sinks clutch putt to win hole for Boston Common at TGL
Keep it on Ice: Desperate to swing the momentum late in a match that was slipping away, The Bay threw the Hammer before tee shots at the 11th and called a timeout ahead of Thorbjornsen’s 6-foot par putt he needed to make to tie the hole. A miss would have made the score 6-3 and brought The Bay right back in it.
“We wanted to give you a little more time to think about it,” Wyndham Clark said.
McIlroy was having none of it.
“After your last hole I wouldn’t be talking too much,” McIlroy said, referencing Clark’s short miss at the ninth to lose the hole.
Pardon the Interruption: Legendary sportswriter and ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption co-host Tony Kornheiser was in the house at SoFi Center Monday and expressed his appreciation for TGL. An avid golf viewer, Kornheiser spoke to what initially drew him in.
“These guys are playing together, and it humanizes them,” Kornheiser said. “When you’re in a regular golf tournament, even the guys walking with you, you’re playing against them. There’s a certain stoicism in a regular golf tournament. ... The other part is I’m a terrible player. Sometimes they miss the putts just like us, it’s great.”
The action
Boston won the opening hole and never looked back, putting The Bay away with a nearly mistake-free performance down the stretch.
McIlroy got the better of friend Shane Lowry in singles, picking up a pair of points at No. 10 and No. 13 to claim bragging rights. That was part of a Ballfrogs blitz in which they outscored The Bay 8-0 over the final 11 holes.
Rory McIlroy shows immaculate touch, sets up birdie for Boston Common at TGL
The Ballfrogs took control with a 5-1 lead entering singles after a birdie at the ninth, "Bay Breaker." Clark missed his birdie bid from just inside 5 feet and Boston became the first team in TGL to win a point at their opponent’s team's hole.
Thorbjornsen also set a personal record earlier in the match when he made a 14-footer for birdie to give Boston a 4-1 lead at the seventh. He’s now made more putts from outside 10 feet than anyone in the league – even more impressive considering he did so halfway through his second match.
Boston regained the lead at the par-3 fifth, "Cenote," going up 2-1 when The Bay conceded after Min Woo Lee found the penalty area off the tee. The Ballfrogs added to it at No. 6 with a Hammer throw at "Cut the Sails," a new, drivable par-4. The Bay, needing to make a 9-footer to tie the hole, chose to decline and fall behind 3-1 rather than risk losing two points.
The Bay made a mess of the first hole, with Lowry shouting “Fore!” off the tee after missing his drive to the right. Lee was left with a buried lie out of the rough and put it in the water for a penalty as Boston went up 1-0. Lowry later atoned with a huge 9-foot birdie make at "Storrowed," turning a potential two-point swing into a tie after accepting a Boston Hammer throw.
Shane Lowry drains critical birdie for The Bay at TGL
The Bay cruised to a birdie to win at "Bonnie Link" to tie it up at 1-1 through two holes.
They said it
Boston Common Golf: “Michael (Thorbjornsen) has been so good in here around the greens. ... He’s also pretty good on the long shots too. He’s an incredible player. Been great to get to know him, nice New England kid. Go Pats!” - Keegan Bradley
The Bay Golf Club: “You just hate losing, don’t you? It’s probably worse losing to one of your friends. I was paired with (McIlroy) in the final round at Pebble last year when he beat me there and it hurts a little bit more because you want it so bad. It’s obviously a little different dynamic out here than it is on the PGA TOUR, but you’re still out there wanting to win and we certainly didn’t do that tonight.” - Shane Lowry
Next at SoFi Center
TGL returns next Monday (Feb. 2) when the defending champion Atlanta Drive GC takes on Jupiter Links Golf Club at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Atlanta is currently in second place at 2-0-0, while this is a must-win for a Jupiter team that has started 0-2-0.
The Bay returns to action in two weeks for a 7 p.m. ET matchup with Los Angeles Golf Club on Feb. 9. The Ballfrogs will look to keep it rolling when they kick off a doubleheader at 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 23.