TGL Match 6 preview: How to watch Boston Common Golf battle The Bay Golf Club

Rory McIlroy vs. Shane Lowry:

McIlroy is 4-4-4 all-time in Singles while Lowry is 2-7-3. They begin at No. 10, "Pick Yer Plunder," where a bold tee shot into the middle island fairway sets up an eagle opportunity. They finish at "Temple," another risk-reward hole that demands a strong tee shot. McIlroy has the advantage on paper, given his prowess with the driver, but Lowry will definitely have a little extra in the tank given his opponent.