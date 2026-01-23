TGL Match 6 preview: How to watch Boston Common Golf battle The Bay Golf Club
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
TGL Season 2 action returns Monday night, with Boston Common Golf taking on The Bay Golf Club at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.
Boston Common Golf (1-0-0) earned its first-ever TGL win, edging out Los Angeles Golf Club, 7–5, in an exciting back-and-forth match on Jan. 2. In his TGL debut, Michael Thorbjornsen (playing as an alternate) made four putts of 10 feet or longer, including a 15-foot-9-inch eagle putt on the final hole (Quick Draw) to clinch the victory. The Ballfrogs return the same lineup for the second match of the season, with Thorbjornsen joined by Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley.
The Bay Golf Club lost its season opener, 7–4, to Season 1 champions Atlanta Drive GC. The Bay ended Triples down 3–2, and Atlanta took four points in Singles to secure the victory. Min Woo Lee replaces Ludvig Åberg in the lineup and is joined by Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry.
Boston Common Golf
1. Rory McIlroy
2. Michael Thorbjornsen (alternate)
3. Keegan Bradley
The Bay Golf Club
1. Shane Lowry
2. Min Woo Lee
3. Wyndham Clark
What are the singles matchups?
- Rory McIlroy vs. Shane Lowry: McIlroy is 4-4-4 all-time in Singles while Lowry is 2-7-3. They begin at No. 10, "Pick Yer Plunder," where a bold tee shot into the middle island fairway sets up an eagle opportunity. They finish at "Temple," another risk-reward hole that demands a strong tee shot. McIlroy has the advantage on paper, given his prowess with the driver, but Lowry will definitely have a little extra in the tank given his opponent.
- Michael Thorbjornsen vs. Min Woo Lee: Can you say stripe show? These two youngsters are both prolific ballstrikers and get to show off at the 11th, "Stinger," where Thorbjornsen navigated the overhanging rock with a terrific 3-iron earlier this month. Then it’s on to the par-3 14th, "Set in Stone," where Lee is dangerous even from off the green given his knack for chip-ins throughout Season 1.
- Keegan Bradley vs. Wyndham Clark: They’ll first take on the new par-3 12th, "The Last Toll," a visually spectacular par-3 that asks players to shape something through or around a dilapidated bridge tower. Triples concludes at the par-5 "Quick Draw," where Clark will definitely be looking to reach the green in two.
What is the course setup?
There’s no such thing as a handshake opener in TGL. Hole No. 1, "Straight Up," brings water into play right out of the gate on the opening tee shot. No. 2, "Bonnie Link," is a 581-yard par 4 shaped like an hourglass with penalty area surrounding the fairway.
Boston’s Team Hole, "Storrowed," plays as the fourth. The 627-yard par-5 features a snaking fairway and water guarding the front of the green amid a classic northeast landscape. It also saw some serious drama in Boston’s opener, with Los Angeles’ Sahith Theegala holing out from 66 feet for eagle. Los Angeles then threw the Hammer and Boston accepted, with Thorbjornsen drilling his 10-foot eagle make to save two points.
Triples wraps up at "Bay Breaker," The Bay’s par-5 Team Hole that has a rather generous fairway but a dicey approach into an island green. The Bay picked up a point here in its first match with a Hammer throw that Atlanta declined.
No. 6, "Cut the Sails," is a brand new Gil Hanse design on which players can take on a large fairway bunker to catch the steeper part of the downward fairway slope and set up a potential eagle putt. But anything too far right is in the water and tee shots to the left of the bunker won’t get as much rollout toward the green.
Shaped like a nautical sail, the dramatic fairway slope brings Alpine to mind and ups the ante on this potentially drivable par 4.