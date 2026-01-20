New York Golf Club wins late Hammer to capture first TGL victory of season
3 Min Read
TGL highlights: LAGC takes down Jupiter Links, Justin Rose makes league's first albatross
Written by TGL Staff
Clinging to a one-point advantage in a match they previously led by four, Collin Morikawa stepped up and drilled what would prove to be a match-clinching 17-foot birdie putt as Los Angeles Golf Club scored an 8-4 win over Jupiter Links Golf Club Tuesday at SoFi Center.
That capped a wild night that saw a first-ever albatross, huge momentum swings and clutch play down the stretch.
Los Angeles is now back in the playoff picture at 1-1-0, while Jupiter dropped its fifth straight match dating back to last season.
Key moments
- First albatross: Justin Rose had what may end up as the shot of the year in Season 2 when he holed out from 227 yards for an albatross with a 4-iron on the first hole of singles, the par-5 "Sterling." Rose mashed a 333-yard drive and drained the second to give Los Angeles a 5-1 lead and bring the fans at SoFi Center to their feet. Rose crouched down and shot both arms up in celebration before Sahith Theegala wrapped him in a bear hug. Even Tiger Woods had to smile and congratulate Rose, who said he’d never made an albatross in his career to that point.
Justin Rose holes out electric albatross for LAGC at TGL
- LA Strategy: Los Angeles once again had a great gameplan and executed with intent, showing one of the reasons they were able to earn the No. 1 overall seed after the 2025 regular season. They baited Jupiter into accepting a Hammer early on to take a 2-0 lead and wisely declined a Hammer throw from Jupiter at the fifth. They then won the match by forcing Jupiter into a tough spot in which they had to accept a Hammer throw at the 14th. Cameras also caught several pre-match technical discussions on Rose’s club selection on the first tee and Collin Morikawa’s ball flight at the par-4 11th, "Stinger."
- Out of this world: Tuesday featured two of the most unique holes in TGL, both new for Season 2 – "The Last Toll," a post-apocalyptic par-3 making its debut, and "Stinger," where players must flight their balls underneath a large overhanging rock with little room for error. Players from both sides showed why they’re among the best in the world by playing both to perfection. Kevin Kisner and Theegala threaded their tee shots through a small window through a bridge tower at "The Last Toll," while Akshay Bhatia and Morikawa both kept their tee shots under the rock and in play with beauties off the tee at "Stinger" – the first time that both players have missed the rock and been in the fairway on the tough par-4 so far this season.
The action
Los Angeles took an early 2-0 lead with a prudent Hammer throw at the second, "Pick Yer Plunder." Morikawa put his teammates in great position with a 342-yard drive down the middle, the longest drive ever at the risk-reward par 5, as LAGC made an easy tap-in birdie after throwing the Hammer. Jupiter accepted and Bhatia missed a 7-footer for birdie to lose the hole.
Bhatia shook it off and hit a perfect draw inside five feet into the par-3 fifth, Oh Chute. Los Angeles had 18 feet left and Tiger Woods could stay patient no longer, stalking the green with Hammer in hand before letting it fly. LAGC declined to make it 2-1.
Akshay Bhatia throws a dart for Jupiter Links at TGL
Theegala gave LAGC a 3-1 lead when he stepped up and mashed a 329-yard drive at the par-4 sixth, "Alpine." Theegala later drained a pressure-packed 7-footer for par to finish the hole and earn a big point.
Los Angeles added to its lead ahead of singles at "Showtime," the LAGC team hole playing as the par-5 ninth. Theegala again put them in a good spot with a strong drive and Rose hit what would prove to be his second-best shot of the night - a 3-wood from 283 yards to set up an eagle putt inside 20 feet. Jupiter made a mess of the hole and conceded to fall behind three points after nine holes.
Los Angeles carried a 4-1 lead following a nearly mistake-free triples session. It was steady, controlled, and well thought-out. Nothing flashy.
That went out the window when Rose holed out for albatross at the par-5 10th, giving LAGC a 5-1 advantage as the SoFi Center fans roared and teammates went nuts.
Things looked bleak for Jupiter down four points through 11, but the hometown squad punched back late with a point at No. 12 and a two-point swing at the 13th, where Max Homa made birdie with the Hammer in play to make it 5-4.
Max Homa makes clutch putt for Jupiter Links
In the end, Los Angeles’ superior strategy proved to be the difference-maker, with LAGC able to close things out by saving two Hammers for the home stretch and throwing one at the 14th after Morikawa was in for birdie. That put Jupiter in a position where it had to accept to stay in the match, and Bhatia’s 10-foot birdie try slid past the hole to seal the deal.
Collin Morikawa drains match-clinching putt at TGL
They said it
- Jupiter Links Golf Club: “I think it’s just exciting and really hard to have a (bad time). Obviously losing sucks, but when you pull something off it’s the best feeling in the world.” - Akshay Bhatia on his TGL experience.
- Los Angeles Golf Club: “That’s my first ever albatross. No joke. My caddie (Mark “Fooch” Fulcher) ... I know he’s gonna come up with some BS that this doesn’t count, but first albatross ladies and gents.” - Justin Rose on his caddie, who has long teased Rose for the fact that he has an albatross and Rose doesn’t.
Next at SoFi Center
Jupiter has a week off before its next match against the defending champions, taking on Atlanta Drive GC (2-0-0) at 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 on ESPN. Los Angeles returns to SoFi Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 on ESPN2 for a matchup with The Bay Golf Club (0-1-0).
TGL is back in primetime at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN2, with Boston Common Golf (1-0-0) coming off its first-ever victory and looking to keep it going against The Bay.