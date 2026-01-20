New York Golf Club wins late Hammer to capture first TGL victory of season

Los Angeles once again had a great gameplan and executed with intent, showing one of the reasons they were able to earn the No. 1 overall seed after the 2025 regular season. They baited Jupiter into accepting a Hammer early on to take a 2-0 lead and wisely declined a Hammer throw from Jupiter at the fifth. They then won the match by forcing Jupiter into a tough spot in which they had to accept a Hammer throw at the 14th. Cameras also caught several pre-match technical discussions on Rose’s club selection on the first tee and Collin Morikawa’s ball flight at the par-4 11th, "Stinger."

Out of this world:

Tuesday featured two of the most unique holes in TGL, both new for Season 2 – "The Last Toll," a post-apocalyptic par-3 making its debut, and "Stinger," where players must flight their balls underneath a large overhanging rock with little room for error. Players from both sides showed why they’re among the best in the world by playing both to perfection. Kevin Kisner and Theegala threaded their tee shots through a small window through a bridge tower at "The Last Toll," while Akshay Bhatia and Morikawa both kept their tee shots under the rock and in play with beauties off the tee at "Stinger" – the first time that both players have missed the rock and been in the fairway on the tough par-4 so far this season.