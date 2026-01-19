Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players
1 Min Read
Lexi Thompson hints at what's to come for WTGL
Written by TGL Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. – TMRW Sports announced Monday the first group of committed LPGA players for WTGL, a new platform for team golf in partnership with the LPGA. The global group of players includes world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul from Thailand, surging English star Charley Hull, New Zealand’s three-time Olympic medalist Lydia Ko, Canada’s winningest golfer Brooke Henderson and seven-time U.S. Solheim Cup team member Lexi Thompson.
“WTGL will be a global stage to showcase LPGA stars, and this first wave of committed players represents that opportunity with some of the world’s best,” said Mike McCarley, founder and CEO, TMRW Sports. “These players will thrive in WTGL’s competitive environment as fans will witness their skill and connect more deeply with their personalities through the unprecedented access the league delivers with every player mic’d in the modern match play team format.”
More on WTGL’s first five committed players below.
Jeeno Thitikul (Thailand, world No. 1)
- Five-time LPGA award recipient, including the 2025 Rolex Player of the Year and Vare Trophy
- Rolex Rankings world No. 1 since August 2025
- Seven LPGA victories, including back-to-back victories at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship
- Represented Thailand in the 2024 Paris Olympics
Charley Hull (England, world No. 5)
- Three LPGA victories
- Seven-time European Solheim Cup team member with one of the best overall records at 15-9-3
- Three-time Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown participant
- Two-time Olympian representing Great Britain
Lydia Ko (New Zealand, world No. 6)
- LPGA Hall of Famer and former world No. 1
- 23 LPGA victories, including three major championships
- Three-time Olympic medalist: gold (2024), bronze (2020) and silver (2016)
- Twelve-time LPGA award recipient, including two Rolex Player of the Year honors
Brooke Henderson (Canada, world No. 25)
- Fourteen LPGA victories, including two major championships
- Winningest golfer from Canada
- Three-time Olympian
- ESPY Award for Best Female Golfer and LPGA's Founders Award recipient in 2019
Lexi Thompson (United States, No. 79)
- Eleven LPGA victories, including one major championship
- Seven-time U.S. Solheim Cup team member
- Two-time Olympian
- Three-time LPGA award recipient