TGL Match 5 preview: Jupiter Links Golf Club returns against Los Angeles Golf Club
TGL returns for the fifth match of the second season, with plenty more action on deck between the TOUR's biggest stars. The fun continues at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday with Jupiter Links Golf Club teeing it up for the second time in 2026, matched up against Los Angeles Golf Club. Two-time PGA TOUR winner and Jupiter, Florida, resident Askhay Bhatia returns as the Jupiter Links alternate alongside Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, up against standard combatants for LAGC in Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.
Jupiter Links took a tough loss to open their season last week against New York Golf Club, falling 8-3. Tiger Woods (injury) and Tom Kim (scheduling conflict) remain on the bench for Jupiter. Until Woods returns to TGL competition later this season, he will attend all Jupiter matches in a non-playing role, as he did in the opening match. Like the six players competing, Woods will continue to be mic’d up and integrated into the broadcast, interacting with his teammates, opponents and fans in SoFi Center plus the ESPN broadcast crew—giving fans added access to strategy, reactions and in-match communication.
Jupiter Links and LAGC are both 0-1-0 and looking to improve their positioning when they square off at 7 p.m. Tuesday night live on ESPN.
How to watch Jupiter Links vs. New York?
Tuesday, Jan. 20: 7 p.m.; ESPN
Who is playing for Jupiter Links and New York?
Jupiter Links
1. Max Homa
2. Akshay Bhatia (alternate)
3. Kevin Kisner
New York
1. Justin Rose
2. Collin Morikawa
3. Sahith Theegala
What are the singles matchups?
- Homa vs. Rose: Singles begins at the par-5 "Sterling," where both players should be in good position off the tee given the way they swung the driver in their first outings. Homa averaged 336.4 yards while Rose checked in at 323.9 yards. That also bodes well for No. 13, "Bluebonnet," a drivable par 4.
- Bhatia vs. Morikawa: Bhatia, the first lefty in TGL, got settled in during his debut last week, while Morikawa was one of the top scorers from Season 1. They’ll try their hand at "Stinger," a par 4 that demands an extremely low tee shot and continues to give players trouble. They finish at No. 14, "On the Rocks," a short par 3 that could see pressure-packed wedge shots in a close match.
- Kisner vs. Theegala: Kisner held his own last week despite a massive distance disparity, tying both Singles holes with Cameron Young. They begin at "Cenote," which Kisner hasn’t seen in Singles. Theegala made par here in the first match. Then it’s on to the par-5 15th, "Stone & Steeple," where both players need to keep it in play off the tee and avoid the penalty area to the left of the stone wall that runs along the entire fairway.
What is the course setup?
Players begin at the par-4 "The Claw," which features a split fairway and an island green. The risk-reward par-5 "Loot on the Line" is next ahead of a brand new hole, "The Last Toll," a lengthy par-3 set in an apocalyptic backdrop.
Jupiter’s Team Hole, "The Jup Life," plays as the fourth – Jupiter won this hole with birdie last week, and no team has lost on their Team Hole so far this season.
Kisner and Theegala get to show off with driver at the sixth, "Alpine," a par-4 that lends itself to massive rollout on tee shots placed in the speed slot.
Triples concludes at No. 9, "Showtime," the par-5 Los Angeles Team Hole. LAGC picked up a point in Triples here with par in their first match.
No. 11, "Stinger," claimed another victim last week when Homa sent a 4-iron directly into the overhanging rock. Bhatia will give it a go for Jupiter this time around.
No. 13, "Bluebonnet," could make for some serious drama with the drivable par-4 placed on the back end of the rotation.
Players conclude at No. 15, "Stone & Steeple," where Theegala can redeem himself after hitting his approach into the penalty area the first time he saw the hole this season.
The par-5 "Boomerang" is back in the rotation for the first time this season, while No. 14, the new par-3 "Cenote," is in play for the fourth consecutive match.