TGL Match 5 preview: Jupiter Links Golf Club returns against Los Angeles Golf Club

Homa vs. Rose: Singles begins at the par-5 "Sterling," where both players should be in good position off the tee given the way they swung the driver in their first outings. Homa averaged 336.4 yards while Rose checked in at 323.9 yards. That also bodes well for No. 13, "Bluebonnet," a drivable par 4.

Bhatia vs. Morikawa: Bhatia, the first lefty in TGL, got settled in during his debut last week, while Morikawa was one of the top scorers from Season 1. They’ll try their hand at "Stinger," a par 4 that demands an extremely low tee shot and continues to give players trouble. They finish at No. 14, "On the Rocks," a short par 3 that could see pressure-packed wedge shots in a close match.