TGL Match 4 recap: New York Golf Club dominates Jupiter Links Golf Club
TGL highlights: NYGC dominates Jupiter; Tiger Woods catches Hammer fever
Written by TGL Staff
New York Golf Club overcame an early 3-1 deficit and played lights out down the stretch, securing an 8-3 victory over Jupiter Links Golf Club on Tuesday at SoFi Center. Rickie Fowler secured the match with a 14-foot birdie putt worth two points at No. 13, rising to the challenge of a Jupiter Hammer throw and snapping a three-match losing streak for New York dating back to last season.
Jupiter was competitive throughout with Tiger Woods joining the squad in a non-playing role.
New York earned four points via the Hammer and was completely dialed in strategically, outscoring Jupiter 7-0 over the final 11 holes. Jupiter falls to 0-1 with the loss in its season debut, while New York is immediately back in the postseason picture at 1-1.
Will Ferrell's hilarious TGL intros
Key moments
Fabulous Fitzpatrick: New York’s Matt Fitzpatrick has to be an early contender for TGL’s most improved player after another excellent outing Tuesday. He’s now 3-0-1 in Singles for Season 2 after failing to win a Singles hole all of last year. Fitzpatrick is clearly confident and chose to take on the toughest of three fairways at "Loot on the Line," striping a drive down the middle of the central fairway en route to a birdie to give Jupiter a 6-3 lead at No. 11. He also hit one of the best shots of the night at "Stinger," becoming the first player to clear the overhanging rock with a driver on a shot that barely got off the ground.
Hammer Happy: Woods, Hammer tucked in his back pocket, didn’t last long before heaving it toward the green when Jupiter had the upper hand and a good look at birdie at the first hole. New York declined, Jupiter went up 1-0, and it was fist-bumps all around for a Jupiter team that had never led first in a match. Woods was out of the lineup but heavily involved all night in strategy decisions and general banter.
Time’s Up: Leading 3-1 and riding a wave of good vibes, Jupiter gave all that momentum back when Kevin Kisner let the shot clock expire before his 34-foot birdie attempt. That led to a one-stroke penalty – only the second shot clock violation ever in TGL – and sparked a 4-0 run for New York to take a 5-3 lead into Singles.
The action
It was all New York down the stretch, with NYGC carrying a 6-3 lead into Singles and padding the lead over the final six holes – a significant showing considering total holes won serves as the postseason tiebreaker.
New York took its first lead of the match at the eighth with a well-timed Hammer throw. Facing a lengthy chip for birdie as opposed to a 10-foot putt for New York, Jupiter declined to fall behind 4-3 on the penultimate hole of Triples. They threw the Hammer again on their Team Hole, "Big Apple," which Jupiter also declined to make it 5-3 New York entering Singles.
Trailing 3-1, New York ripped off wins with pars at Nos. 5 and 6 to make it 3-3 as Jupiter struggled on the green.
Cameron Young throws a dart for New York at TGL
Jupiter built the lead to 3-1 at its Team Hole, "The Jup Life," playing as the fourth. All three players executed for an easy birdie while New York ended up in the water for the second time on the night.
Jupiter took an early 1-0 lead at the first after Max Homa hit his approach shot inside nine feet. Woods wasted no time throwing the Hammer with New York still short of the green – New York declined to give Jupiter the early advantage.
Kisner kept the momentum going at "The Spear," playing as No. 2, striping one from 250 yards out to set up a 16-foot eagle putt. Cameron Young hit his approach in the water and Jupiter led 2-0 after a conceded birdie.
Young then redeemed himself at the par-3 third, "On the Rocks," sticking his tee shot to two feet for an easy birdie and point to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Kevin Kisner finally finds his short game at TGL
Key quotes
New York Golf Club: "No. 1 was my first real competitive drive since August. I’ve been enjoying the dad life and some recovery and time at home.” — Rickie Fowler, who sealed the win for New York with birdie at No. 13.
Jupiter Links Golf Club: "We were the 'Bad News Bears,' and we don’t want to be the 'Bad News Bears 2.' No more sequels here.” — Tiger Woods
What's next at Sofi Center
Jupiter gets a chance to turn things around immediately, back in action at 7 p.m. next Tuesday (Jan. 20) against Los Angeles Golf Club. New York returns to action at 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 24 in a matchup with The Bay Golf Club.