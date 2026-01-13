TGL Match 4 recap: New York Golf Club dominates Jupiter Links Golf Club

Fabulous Fitzpatrick: New York’s Matt Fitzpatrick has to be an early contender for TGL’s most improved player after another excellent outing Tuesday. He’s now 3-0-1 in Singles for Season 2 after failing to win a Singles hole all of last year. Fitzpatrick is clearly confident and chose to take on the toughest of three fairways at "Loot on the Line," striping a drive down the middle of the central fairway en route to a birdie to give Jupiter a 6-3 lead at No. 11. He also hit one of the best shots of the night at "Stinger," becoming the first player to clear the overhanging rock with a driver on a shot that barely got off the ground.