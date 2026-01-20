PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-3

1 Min Read

Latest

Best moments from The American Express

Best moments from The American Express

    The American Express returns to the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, and features a $9.2 million purse. The 7,210-yard, par-72 course will host the field competing for the title. Sepp Straka won the tournament last year with a score of 25 under. Reminder, the cut for The American Express is made on Saturday after the completion of 54 holes.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Special programming alert:

    • Tuesday, Jan. 20: TGL, Jupiter Links vs. LAGC at 7 p.m.; ESPN

    Television:

    • Thursday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Sunday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    • 1:31 p.m. (Marquee group): Brian Harman, Max Homa
    • 11:30 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers
    • 1:09 p.m.: Jason Day, Alex Noren
    • 12:14 p.m. (Main feed): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

    FRIDAY

    • 12:14 p.m. (Marquee group): Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre
    • 12:36 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
    • 12:58 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin
    • 11:41 a.m. (Main feed): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

    SATURDAY

    • 1:31 p.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
    • 11:30 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria
    • 12:58 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Harris English
    • TBD (Main feed): TBD

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    The American Express

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Kevin Roy
    USA
    K. Roy
    USA
    K. Roy
    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Doug Ghim
    USA
    D. Ghim
    USA
    D. Ghim
