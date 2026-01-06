LPGA, TMRW Sports announce formation of WTGL
Written by TGL Staff
ORLANDO and DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The LPGA and TMRW Sports have announced the formation of WTGL, a new platform for team golf featuring the world’s best women golfers. Preparing for a launch in winter 2026-27, WTGL will feature teams of LPGA Tour stars competing across a season of fast-paced, team match play from the custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
“Partnering with TMRW Sports on WTGL reflects our belief that innovation can help the game reach new fans and create greater visibility for LPGA athletes,” said LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler. “I’ve seen how new formats can engage audiences while showcasing both athlete personality and performance, and WTGL brings that spirit of innovation to the women’s game. It creates another global stage for our athletes — one that helps fans connect more deeply with them and continues to elevate the visibility and growth of women’s golf.”
“In partnership with the LPGA, WTGL is another step in creating a modern, media-focused version of a centuries-old game that appeals to today’s sports fan. Since the launch of TGL a year ago, TMRW Sports has been putting the pieces in place to create a women’s league featuring the best players in the world. Now, along with the LPGA and its athletes, we look forward to creating a stage to help showcase the stars of the LPGA,” said Mike McCarley, founder and CEO, TMRW Sports. “WTGL’s short-form, team golf format will engage new audiences and complement the LPGA Tour’s global appeal.”
As a showcase for the skill, personalities and team spirit of the participating LPGA stars, WTGL will build upon the foundation of TGL presented by SoFi’s success, which was described as a “high-energy arena spectacle” by Vanity Fair, “pure entertainment” by GQ, and “golf’s boldest new venture” by Fast Company. In addition to featuring foundational elements of TGL like mic’d up moments, risk-reward decisions and throwing the Hammer, WTGL will provide the same tech-driven platform with comprehensive shot performance data and statistics-based analytics built seamlessly into the competition. Additional details on WTGL will be announced in the coming months – to stay informed, go to WTGLGolf.com.
Season 1 of TGL drew one of the youngest audiences in sports, second only to the NBA, in both median age (52) and percentage of audience in the adults 18-49 demo (41%). To exemplify TGL and the PGA TOUR’s complementary relationship, research shows that 10% of TGL’s viewers who were PGA TOUR fans watched more PGA TOUR coverage last season and 32% of TGL’s viewers ages 18-34 did not regularly watch the PGA TOUR.
TGL’s Season 2 is underway with its next match Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN, featuring The Bay Golf Club (0-0) making its season debut vs. defending champion Atlanta Drive GC (1-0), which won the season-opening match on Sunday, Dec. 28, on ABC. TGL’s full schedule, SoFi Cup Standings and ticket information are all available at TGLGolf.com.