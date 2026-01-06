LPGA, TMRW Sports announce formation of WTGL

As a showcase for the skill, personalities and team spirit of the participating LPGA stars, WTGL will build upon the foundation of TGL presented by SoFi’s success, which was described as a “high-energy arena spectacle” by Vanity Fair, “pure entertainment” by GQ, and “golf’s boldest new venture” by Fast Company. In addition to featuring foundational elements of TGL like mic’d up moments, risk-reward decisions and throwing the Hammer, WTGL will provide the same tech-driven platform with comprehensive shot performance data and statistics-based analytics built seamlessly into the competition. Additional details on WTGL will be announced in the coming months – to stay informed, go to WTGLGolf.com.