TGL Week 2 preview: Rory McIlroy, Boston Common Golf set for battle vs. Justin Rose, Los Angeles Golf Club
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
TGL’s first Friday primetime match sets Los Angeles Golf Club, who finished the regular season undefeated (4-0-1) last year, against Rory McIlroy and Boston Common Golf in search of the team’s first-ever victory after going winless in Season 1 (0-4-1). Los Angeles debuts Season 2 with a lineup of Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala against McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Michael Thorbjornsen, making his TGL debut for the Ballfrogs as an alternate.
In the Season 1 matchup between the two teams, Los Angeles jumped to a 5-0 lead in the Triples session en route to a 6-2 victory. Boston will look to improve in Triples after finishing No. 5 in both Triples Holes Won and Triples Points Won in Season 1.
Boston was the longest team off the tee in Season 1, averaging 318.8 yards per drive, but finished 6th in Driving Accuracy (60%). LA was 5th in Average Driving Distance while finishing 2nd in Driving Accuracy (73.5%).
How to watch Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
Friday, Jan. 2: Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 7 p.m.; ESPN2 and ESPN+
Match lineup and order
Boston Common Golf
1. Rory McIlroy
2. Keegan Bradley
3. Michael Thorbjornsen (Thorbjornsen is playing as an alternate for Match 1 for Boston Common Golf.)
Los Angeles Golf Club
1. Justin Rose
2. Collin Morikawa
3. Sahith Theegala
Los Angeles Golf Club Season 1 team notes
Los Angeles ended the regular season in first place with a 4-0-1 record and was the first team to clinch a playoff spot. In the Semifinals, LA dropped a close match to New York Golf Club, 6-4, to end its season.
- Led the regular season in Total Points Won (32).
- Finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Singles Holes Won (13).
- Finished No. 2 in Short-Putt Efficiency (76.9%), Scrambling (73.7%) and Driving Accuracy (73.5%).
- In its opening match, LA beat Jupiter Links Golf Club 12-1. The 11-point margin remains the largest margin of victory in TGL.
Los Angeles Golf Club player notes
Collin Morikawa
- Played in five of LA’s six matches, including the regular season and the playoffs.
- In LA’s Season 1 victory over BOS, Morikawa hit his approach shot on the first hole from 159 yards away to 3 feet, 6 inches, setting the tone for LA’s 6-2 victory.
- In LA’s Overtime win against New York, Morikawa hit his approach shot on the par-3, 14th hole, Set In Stone, to 5 feet, 11 inches. Morikawa made the birdie putt to earn a point and tie the score, eventually sending the match to overtime. He then secured victory by hitting his chip to 6 feet.
- TGL Season 1 Stats:
- Finished the regular season unbeaten in Singles, with a 3-0-5 record.
- Finished last of all players in two putting stats:
- Average Putt Made Distance during the regular season (4 feet, 4 inches).
- Longest Putt Made (5 feet, 11 inches).
Justin Rose
- Was LA’s best player in Short-Putt Efficiency, making five of six from 0-10 feet to rank T5 overall in the regular season at 83.3%.
- In LA’s first match, a 12-1 win over Jupiter Links Golf Club, Rose made birdie putts of 10 feet and 14 feet, 3 inches to earn points in the victory.
- Lost both Singles holes to Keegan Bradley in LA’s Season 1 match against BOS.
Sahith Theegala
- Played in five of LA’s six matches.
- Season 1 TGL Stats:
- Ranked No. 2 in Singles Holes Won with a record of 6-1-3 in the regular season and playoffs combined.
- Tied with Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood as the players to give up the least number of points in Singles (1) in the regular season.
- Theegala’s Singles performance against Rickie Fowler played a key role in LA’s 5-4 overtime win against NY:
- On hole 12, Theegala made a 28-foot, 7-inch birdie putt to earn one point.
- On the 15th and final hole, Theegala needed to get up and down for birdie in order to tie the hole and send the match to overtime. He nearly holed the shot for the win, with a pitch to 21 inches.
- In the final match of the regular season, Theegala’s play in Singles helped lift LA to a 5-3 victory over The Bay Golf Club. He chipped in for birdie from just off the green for a point against Wyndham Clark on hole 12. He followed that with another birdie on the final hole for another point to secure victory.
- Finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in Average Putt Made Distance (10 feet, 4 inches).
Boston Common Golf Season 1 team notes
After an overtime loss to his fellow co-founder, Tiger Woods, and JUP in Boston Common’s inaugural match, Rory McIlroy and the Ballfrogs lost each of the next four matches, including a back-and-forth final match against NY that determined the final playoff spot in TGL’s inaugural season.
- BOS led all teams in the regular season in Average Driving Distance (318.8 yards).
- Finished No. 3 in Greens in Regulation (68.0%).
- Ranked last (No. 6) in both Short-Putt Efficiency and Scrambling.
- Finished with negative differentials across all Hammer metrics.
Boston Common Golf player notes
Rory McIlroy
- Returns to the SoFi Center and TGL for the first time since winning the Masters and the career Grand Slam.
- TGL Season 1 notes and stats:
- McIlroy, Tiger Woods and CEO Mike McCarley co-founded TMRW Sports and TGL presented by SoFi.
- Played in all five matches.
- Ranked No. 2 in the regular season in Average Drive Ball Speed (187.4 mph).
- Ranked No. 22 of 26 players in Short-Putt Efficiency (0-10 feet, no gimmies), making five of 11 putts (45%).
- Holds the closest-to-the-pin mark on the par-3 Fallen Pine at 5 feet, 2 inches.
Keegan Bradley
- TGL Season 1 Stats:
- Played in all five matches for BOS.
- After losing his first hole in Singles against Tom Kim in the Ballfrogs’ opening match against JUP, Bradley did not lose another Singles point for the remainder of the regular season.
- Ranked T1 in the regular season in Singles Holes Won (5) with a record of 5-1-4.
- Tied with Theegala and Fleetwood to give up the least number of points in Singles (1) in the regular season.
- Finished regular season ranked T1 in Greens in Regulation (Singles only) at 100%.
- In Match 5 vs. BAY, chipped in from off the green (74 feet, 6 inches) on the first hole of Singles against Shane Lowry to earn a point and tie the match at 3-3. This hole has since been redesigned and renamed Storrowed, as Boston's official Team Hole.
- Finished No. 23 in Driving Accuracy, hitting nine of 17 fairways (52.9%) in the regular season.
- Set the mark for Longest Putt Made on three of TGL’s 24 holes:
- Straight Up (9 feet, 10 inches)
- Boomerang (11 feet, 5 inches)
- Loot On The Line (16 feet, 4 inches)
Michael Thorbjornsen
- The 24-year-old Wellsley, Mass. native had a stellar amateur career, including:
- Winning the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur at Baltusrol
- Making the cut at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach at age 17
- Winning the 2021 Western Amateur
- Reaching No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking
- Starring at Stanford University, including being named Pac-12 Men’s Golfer of the Year (2023) and winning the 2023 Pac-12 Championship.
- As an amateur, finished fourth at the 2022 Travelers Championship (best amateur PGA TOUR finish since 2016).
- Finished No. 1 in PGA TOUR University (Class of 2024) to earn a PGA TOUR card (remainder of 2024-2025 season).
- Quickly contended as a pro: T2 at the 2024 John Deere Classic and T2 at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Course and player matchup notes
- Alpine: Makes its Season 2 debut and will be the first hole of Match 2.
- The four longest drives in TGL history have been hit on Alpine with Wyndham Clark’s (360.3 yards) drive in Match 1 of Season 1 standing as the longest. Ludvig Åberg and Cameron Young (twice) hit 359-yard drives on the hole as well.
- Rory McIlroy, who finished No. 5 in Average Driving Distance in TGL’s inaugural season, will hit the tee shot for Boston Common Golf on Alpine. It will be the fourth time that McIlroy has hit a drive on Alpine with his longest drive (329.5 yards) on the hole coming in Match 8 of Season 1.
Two Team Holes will debut in match 2:
- Boston Common Golf Team Hole - Storrowed (formerly Serpent): Par 5 | 614 yards | Hole 4 for Match 2 - A uniquely Boston term meaning a tall vehicle (usually a moving truck) that gets stuck or damaged by hitting the low overpasses on Storrow Drive in Boston. Set along the Charles River Esplanade in downtown Boston, Storrowed features a fairway almost as tight as the bridges that trucks try — and sometimes fail — to fit beneath. Getting home in two shots on this par 5 requires a gutsy drive over the penalty area on the right side and a second shot that flies past the duck boat sitting in the pond in front of the green. Anything long into this green will be pulling up a chair to watch a show at the famous Hatch Shell.
- McIlroy will also hit the tee shot for the Ballfrogs on Boston Common’s Team Hole.
- Los Angeles Golf Club Team Hole - Showtime (formerly Hang Loose): Par 5 | 609 yards | Hole 9 for Match 2 - The sunset casts a shadow over the California coastline on this hole, which features several of LA's iconic sights. The tee shot forces players to decide whether to take on the left side of the hole, which features a narrow subset of fairway surrounded by penalty area, or bail out to the right. Those who are brave enough to go left are rewarded with a shorter approach shot into the green surrounded by palm trees. Those who go right may have an easier time hitting the fairway, but similar to driving on the 405, they will have a hard time getting home to this green in 2.
- Theegala will hit the tee shot for LAGC on its Team Hole.
Bluebonnet: Returns as a drivable par 4. In Match 1, hole 13, New York Golf Club’s Cameron Young drove the green and sank his eagle putt to win a point in Singles for NY. McIlroy and Rose will take on Bluebonnet in Match 2 in Singles as the 13th hole.
Several new holes debuted in the first match of Season 2 and will return for Match 2, including:
- Stone & Steeple: Gil Hanse’s first designed hole for TGL presented by SoFi made its debut in Match 1 and returns for Match 2 as hole No. 3. Both teams made par on Stone & Steeple in its debut in Match 1.
- Stinger: One of Tiger Woods’ signature shots, the stinger, takes center stage on this par 4. A natural rock formation extends from the left in front of the tee box, encouraging players to hit a stinger no higher than 50 feet.
- Match 1 Stinger notes:
- Both Billy Horschel and Xander Schauffele failed to get under the rock formation in TGL’s opening match.
- Schauffele’s tee shot found the water as Horschel’s ricocheted back into the fairway, 145 yards from the tee. Both teams finished with bogey to tie the hole.
- Schauffele Match 1 - Launch Angle - 3.8 degrees | Drive Apex - 53 ft
- Horschel Match 1 - Launch Angle - 4.5 degrees | Drive Apex - 54 ft
- Thorbjornsen and Theegala will hit tee shots on Stinger for BOS and LA, respectively.
- Cenote (Par 3, 274 yards): Cenote takes its name from the natural limestone sinkholes of the Yucatán Peninsula — deep, water-filled caverns surrounded by jungle and stone. From the tee, players face two paths:
- A long iron or fairway metal from the tee to the turntable-only landing zone, a 240-yard carry that lies 17 yards below the tee box.
- Starting at 274 yards (258 yards adjusted for the downhill) and stretching to 350 yards. A ramp widens the farther players hit their tee shot. The hole’s funneling design brings the ball back onto the green.
- Match 1 Cenote notes:
- Schauffele and Horschel squared off in Singles in Match 1, hole 12 on Cenote.
- Both players reached the ramp behind the green. Schauffele hit a 266-yard 3-wood that ended 17' 3" from the hole. Horschel hit a 259-yard drive that finished at 42' 1". Both players made par on the hole.
