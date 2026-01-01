TGL Week 2 preview: Rory McIlroy, Boston Common Golf set for battle vs. Justin Rose, Los Angeles Golf Club

Boston Common Golf Team Hole - Storrowed (formerly Serpent):

Par 5 | 614 yards | Hole 4 for Match 2 - A uniquely Boston term meaning a tall vehicle (usually a moving truck) that gets stuck or damaged by hitting the low overpasses on Storrow Drive in Boston. Set along the Charles River Esplanade in downtown Boston, Storrowed features a fairway almost as tight as the bridges that trucks try — and sometimes fail — to fit beneath. Getting home in two shots on this par 5 requires a gutsy drive over the penalty area on the right side and a second shot that flies past the duck boat sitting in the pond in front of the green. Anything long into this green will be pulling up a chair to watch a show at the famous Hatch Shell.