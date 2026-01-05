TGL Match 3 preview: The Bay Golf Club makes season debut vs. defending champion Atlanta Drive GC

The Bay Golf Club Team Hole ("Bay Breaker"): Among the redwoods sits "Bay Breaker," placed in the team’s namesake: The Bay. This par 5 asks players to either take on a 300-yard carry over the ravine that juts in from the right or play left and place an accurate tee shot in the fairway. Players who take on the risk off the tee are rewarded with a chance to reach the island green in two — a green that features a significant slope on the right side designed to funnel shots toward the pin. Those who lay back will most likely have to play to the upper section of the fairway, but will be treated to a scenic view of the Golden Gate Bridge on the approach.