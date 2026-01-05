TGL Match 3 preview: The Bay Golf Club makes season debut vs. defending champion Atlanta Drive GC
TGL returns Tuesday night as Atlanta Drive GC is set for its second match of Season 2, while The Bay Golf Club makes its Season 2 debut. The teams met twice in Season 1, with The Bay handing Atlanta its only loss of the season in a 6-5 thriller. Atlanta got revenge in the playoffs, defeating The Bay 9-3 in the semifinals en route to winning the SoFi Cup.
After capping Atlanta's Season 1 championship with a dramatic 17-foot putt last March, Billy Horschel returned in the opening match of Season 2 on Dec. 28 for Atlanta and drained a 37-foot-5-inch putt (second-longest in TGL history) on the final hole to make eagle and earn two points to clinch a 6-4 victory over New York Golf Club in a rematch of Season 1's finals.
On the first Tuesday of 2025, the trio of Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Åberg opened the inaugural match of TGL against NYGC. On the first hole, The Bay hit the first fairway, made the first birdie and secured the first point in TGL history. They continued by racing out to a 6-0 lead through eight holes in Triples, including two points on No. 3 with the first-ever Hammer. The Bay would win 9-2 and finished the regular season as one of TGL’s strongest ball-striking teams.
Who is playing for Atlanta and The Bay?
Atlanta Drive GC
1. Billy Horschel
2. Chris Gotterup* (playing as an alternate with Lucas Glover and Justin Thomas out due to injuries)
3. Patrick Cantlay
The Bay Golf Club
1. Shane Lowry
2. Ludvig Åberg
3. Wyndham Clark
How to watch Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club?
Tuesday, Jan. 6: 5 p.m.; ESPN
Atlanta Drive GC team notes
Season 1: Atlanta staged an epic comeback, capped by a 17-foot birdie putt from Billy Horschel, to win in the second match of the finals and capture the inaugural SoFi Cup with a 4-3 victory over New York Golf Club. Atlanta won seven of its eight matches for the season, including the 2-0 sweep in the best-of-three finals. Trailing 3-0 in the second match of the finals through 11 holes, Atlanta scored four points across Nos. 12-14 before securing the championship on No. 15 in a 4-3 victory. The only blemish of the season was a 6-5 regular-season loss to The Bay.
Season 2: Atlanta met NYGC again in the first match of Season 2. A day that began with its championship banner being raised to the rafters of SoFi Center ended with Horschel draining a 37-foot eagle putt on the final hole to deliver a 6-4 victory in a rematch of last season’s finals. Chris Gotterup returns for his second match as an alternate, with both Lucas Glover and Justin Thomas out due to injuries. Patrick Cantlay makes his Season 2 debut after missing Match 1.
Singles and Hammers: Two key factors in Atlanta Drive GC’s championship season – and again in Match 1 of Season 2 – were its success in both Singles and its use of the Hammer.
- When it came time to put matches away, Atlanta was TGL’s best. Atlanta recorded the most Singles Points Won in the regular season (18) and the playoffs (13).
- In the regular season, Atlanta led all teams with 17 points from Hammer situations. During the playoffs, Atlanta again topped the league with 13 points from Hammers, well ahead of NYGC, which finished second with five.
- In Match 1 of Season 2, four of Atlanta's six points came on holes where the Hammer was thrown.
The Bay Golf Club team notes
Season 1: After the 9-2 victory in the opening match of Season 1 to start a four-match winning streak, The Bay's only regular-season loss came in its final match, a 5–3 defeat to Los Angeles Golf Club. The Bay advanced to the semifinals as the second seed, where it fell to eventual champion Atlanta Drive GC, 9-3.
During the regular season:
- First in Driving Accuracy (76.0%) and Greens in Regulation (76.0%) and second in Driving Distance (318.4 yds).
- First in Short-Putt Efficiency (78.3%) and second in Medium-Putt Efficiency (17.4%).
- First in Triples Holes Won (17) and Triples Points Won (21).
- Fourth in Singles Holes Won (8) and fifth in Singles Points Won (8).
What are Match 3's signature holes?
The Bay Golf Club Team Hole ("Bay Breaker"): Among the redwoods sits "Bay Breaker," placed in the team’s namesake: The Bay. This par 5 asks players to either take on a 300-yard carry over the ravine that juts in from the right or play left and place an accurate tee shot in the fairway. Players who take on the risk off the tee are rewarded with a chance to reach the island green in two — a green that features a significant slope on the right side designed to funnel shots toward the pin. Those who lay back will most likely have to play to the upper section of the fairway, but will be treated to a scenic view of the Golden Gate Bridge on the approach.
- In The Bay’s 6-5 regular-season victory over Atlanta last season, the teams played "Navigator" (now "Bay Breaker") as hole No. 2 of the match. Clark hit a bunker shot to 2 feet to set up a birdie and earn The Bay the first point of the match.
- Lowry will hit the tee shot for The Bay on "Bay Breaker."
Atlanta Drive GC Team Hole ("Fore-0-Fore"): The hole provides the rest of the league with a reminder of who they’re chasing. "Fore-0-Fore" features Atlanta's championship banner visible among the city skyline in the distance. This winding par 5 offers multiple strategies off the tee. Shorter hitters can aim down the right side of the fairway and catch a speed slot that can add 30+ yards. Longer hitters can carry the ravine that divides the fairway with a 290-yard drive, setting up a chance to reach the green in two. But beware: Anything that ends up short of the GreenZone may be “renting a tube” and riding the Chattahoochee River.
- In Atlanta's first match of Season 2, "Fore-0-Fore" played as No. 9. Atlanta threw the Hammer, and Billy Horschel made a 5-foot-6-inch birdie putt to win two points.
- Cantlay will hit Atlanta's tee shot on "Fore-0-Fore" in Match 3.