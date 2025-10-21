TGL announces Season 2 enhancements, including green expansion, updated hole design
2 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic
TGL presented by SoFi announced Wednesday a series of enhancements ahead of the league’s second season.
The primetime indoor team golf league made notable updates to the green complex, known as the GreenZone, along with several hole design tweaks and in-arena enhancements.
The most expansive changes were made to the GreenZone. The putting surface was increased by 38%, now spanning 5,270 square feet (around the size of an average PGA TOUR green). The new green includes 12 different pin locations, up from seven, for added variety. The putting surface’s undulations were softened slightly to create more natural slopes while also improving visibility for fans on-site. One bunker was removed from the surrounding area, while the remaining two were expanded by 50 percent. Revetted layers of turf were added to the bunker faces to create distinct vertical, greenside walls.
(Courtesy TGL)
Several other changes were made to aid playability. The hitting boxes that golfers use to hit into the screen were enlarged, as were the sand trays, which can now be lowered and also include larger bunker lips to increase the difficulty of fairway bunker shots.
Additionally, six holes from TGL’s inaugural season will be rebranded as official holes for each team, one per team. The holes will include localized backdrops and terrain specific to each team. TGL and Full Swing upgraded the game engine software to deliver more realistic and immersive virtual golf environments. No new golf holes were included in this announcement, but they are expected in subsequent releases ahead of the second season.
“After a successful inaugural season, we conducted a comprehensive review of data and learnings from all aspects of competition with players, teams and our broadcast partners to elevate the fan experience, enhance gameplay and create even more excitement for Season 2 of TGL presented by SoFi,” Chief Technology Officer of TMRW Sports Andrew Macaulay said in a statement. “These updates are part of our continued effort to increase drama, intrigue and dynamic moments while further challenging TGL's teams within SoFi Center’s one-of-a-kind environment.”
The second season of TGL tees off on Sunday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. ET, marking the league’s broadcast network debut on ABC in a rematch of Season 1’s Finals between New York Golf Club and defending champion Atlanta Drive GC.