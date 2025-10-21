TGL announces Season 2 enhancements, including green expansion, updated hole design

The most expansive changes were made to the GreenZone. The putting surface was increased by 38%, now spanning 5,270 square feet (around the size of an average PGA TOUR green). The new green includes 12 different pin locations, up from seven, for added variety. The putting surface’s undulations were softened slightly to create more natural slopes while also improving visibility for fans on-site. One bunker was removed from the surrounding area, while the remaining two were expanded by 50 percent. Revetted layers of turf were added to the bunker faces to create distinct vertical, greenside walls.