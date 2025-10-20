Keita Nakajima, former No. 1 amateur, jumps into position for PGA TOUR card
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Could a former No. 1 amateur in the world find himself on the PGA TOUR next year?
Keita Nakajima is positioned to do so with less than a month to play in the DP World Tour season. Nakajima, 25, finished runner-up to Tommy Fleetwood at the DP World India Championship – a result that pushed Nakajima well up the Race to Dubai standings and inside the top-10 of the Race to Dubai - PGA TOUR Eligibility Rankings.
The top-10 finishers on the DP World Tour’s season-long points race, not otherwise exempt, will be eligible for dual membership on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour for 2026. With the runner-up, Nakajima moved to ninth in the standings.
The young Japanese standout spent more time atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking than any other player since the ranking began – sitting at No. 1 for 87 weeks between April 2021 and September 2022. Nakajima won both the Japan Amateur and the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2021 before turning pro in the fall of 2022. Nakajima finished T12 in his pro debut at the Baycurrent Classic. Nakajima has made 17 PGA TOUR starts since, though his debut remains his best start. He also competed in the Olympics, representing Japan alongside Hideki Matsuyama.
Three events remain in the DP World Tour season. This week’s Genesis Championship marks the final event in the regular season. Increased points will be available for the two-event postseason, comprised of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship. The standings will finalize after the DP World Tour Championship on Nov. 13-16.
There was no other movement in the top-10, outside of Nakajima’s jump to No. 9. Marco Penge continues to lead the standings – an important distinction that comes with increased benefits in 2026 (including an invite to THE PLAYERS Championship).
With less than a month to go, here’s a full look at the 10 players currently projected to earn dual membership on the PGA TOUR.
- Marco Penge
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Adrien Saddier
- John Parry
- Alex Noren
- Haotong Li
- Daniel Brown
- Jordan Smith
- Keita Nakajima
- Martin Couvra