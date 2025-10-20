Keita Nakajima, former No. 1 amateur, jumps into position for PGA TOUR card

The young Japanese standout spent more time atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking than any other player since the ranking began – sitting at No. 1 for 87 weeks between April 2021 and September 2022. Nakajima won both the Japan Amateur and the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2021 before turning pro in the fall of 2022. Nakajima finished T12 in his pro debut at the Baycurrent Classic. Nakajima has made 17 PGA TOUR starts since, though his debut remains his best start. He also competed in the Olympics, representing Japan alongside Hideki Matsuyama.