First-ever playoff delivers the energy TGL was hoping for

It was a night much anticipated as both the debut of McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf and the first time that McIlroy and Woods faced off against each other in the tech-infused golf league. McIlroy and Woods were matched up in the singles portion of the event, with McIlroy besting Woods with a birdie on the 10th hole. The two tied with par on the 13th hole, the last shot that either player hit.