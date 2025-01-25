TGL Week 4: How to watch Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy live scores TV times
2 Min Read
The Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy matchup we've all been waiting for is nearly here
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The TGL matchup everyone has been waiting for is nearly here: Tiger Woods and his Jupiter Links Golf Club face off Monday against Rory McIlroy and Boston Common Golf.
Joining Woods at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, will be Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim, while Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley round out the Boston lineup.
Jupiter Links was routed in its first match, losing to 12-1 to Los Angeles Golf Club in Week 2.
TGL's regular season includes 15 matches featuring six teams composed of 24 of the world's best golfers. Teams will battle to make the SoFi Cup Finals Series, set for March 24-25, where the top two teams in the league will play a best-of-three series to see who takes home the SoFi Cup.
Each match will feature nine holes of Triples (played as a three-on-three alternate-shot match), followed by six holes of Singles (featuring rotating head-to-head competition, with each team member playing two holes during the session). Each hole has a value of one point, and the team with the fewest strokes on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers. Click here for more on the TGL competitive format, including all about the "Hammer."
Monday's head-to-head lineup for Singles is as follows:
- Tiger Woods (JLGC) vs. Rory McIlroy (Boston Common)
- Kevn Kisner (JLGC) vs. Adam Scott (Boston Common)
- Tom Kim (JLGC) vs. Keegan Bradley (Boston Common)
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Monday: 6:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+