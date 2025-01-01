3H AGO
Purse breakdown: The Sentry
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR returns to open the season at The Sentry, the first of eight Signature Events of 2024 and the start of Opening Drive, a two-week kick-off to the season. Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele highlights the 60-man field at Kapalua. FedExCup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will miss out on the season opener after undergoing surgery on his right hand.
The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort hosts the no-cut, 72-hole stroke-play event for the 27th consecutive year. Check out the full purse breakdown of the $20 million purse below.
|Pos.
|Percent
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|0.18
|$3,600,000.00
|$2,880,000.00
|$2,373,333.20
|$2,023,750.00
|$1,782,000.00
|$1,607,500.00
|$1,475,357.10
|$1,369,687.50
|$1,283,055.50
|$1,209,750.00
|2
|0.108
|$2,160,000.00
|$1,760,000.00
|$1,498,333.40
|$1,327,500.00
|$1,209,000.00
|$1,121,250.00
|$1,051,071.40
|$993,437.50
|$944,166.70
|$900,750.00
|3
|0.068
|$1,360,000.00
|$1,167,500.00
|$1,050,000.00
|$971,250.00
|$913,500.00
|$866,250.00
|$826,785.70
|$792,187.50
|$760,833.30
|$731,750.00
|4
|0.04875
|$975,000.00
|$895,000.00
|$841,666.70
|$801,875.00
|$767,500.00
|$737,916.70
|$711,071.44
|$685,937.50
|$661,944.44
|$638,750.00
|5
|0.04075
|$815,000.00
|$775,000.00
|$744,166.70
|$715,625.00
|$690,500.00
|$667,083.30
|$644,642.90
|$622,812.50
|$601,388.90
|$580,250.00
|6
|0.03675
|$735,000.00
|$708,750.00
|$682,500.00
|$659,375.00
|$637,500.00
|$616,250.00
|$595,357.10
|$574,687.50
|$554,166.70
|$535,750.00
|7
|0.034125
|$682,500.00
|$656,250.00
|$634,166.70
|$613,125.00
|$592,500.00
|$572,083.30
|$551,785.70
|$531,562.50
|$513,611.12
|$497,250.00
|8
|0.0315
|$630,000.00
|$610,000.00
|$590,000.00
|$570,000.00
|$550,000.00
|$530,000.00
|$510,000.00
|$492,500.00
|$476,666.66
|$462,000.00
|9
|0.0295
|$590,000.00
|$570,000.00
|$550,000.00
|$530,000.00
|$510,000.00
|$490,000.00
|$472,857.16
|$457,500.00
|$443,333.34
|$430,000.00
|10
|0.0275
|$550,000.00
|$530,000.00
|$510,000.00
|$490,000.00
|$470,000.00
|$453,333.34
|$438,571.44
|$425,000.00
|$412,222.22
|$400,000.00
|11
|0.0255
|$510,000.00
|$490,000.00
|$470,000.00
|$450,000.00
|$434,000.00
|$420,000.00
|$407,142.84
|$395,000.00
|$383,333.34
|$372,000.00
|12
|0.0235
|$470,000.00
|$450,000.00
|$430,000.00
|$415,000.00
|$402,000.00
|$390,000.00
|$378,571.44
|$367,500.00
|$356,666.66
|$346,200.00
|13
|0.0215
|$430,000.00
|$410,000.00
|$396,666.66
|$385,000.00
|$374,000.00
|$363,333.34
|$352,857.16
|$342,500.00
|$332,444.44
|$322,800.00
|14
|0.0195
|$390,000.00
|$380,000.00
|$370,000.00
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,250.00
|$310,888.88
|$301,800.00
|15
|0.0185
|$370,000.00
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,285.72
|$301,000.00
|$292,000.00
|$283,200.00
|16
|0.0175
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,333.34
|$291,142.84
|$282,250.00
|$273,555.56
|$265,000.00
|17
|0.0165
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,400.00
|$281,333.34
|$272,571.44
|$264,000.00
|$255,555.56
|$247,200.00
|18
|0.0155
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,500.00
|$271,600.00
|$263,000.00
|$254,571.42
|$246,250.00
|$238,000.00
|$230,500.00
|19
|0.0145
|$290,000.00
|$280,000.00
|$270,666.66
|$262,000.00
|$253,600.00
|$245,333.33
|$237,142.86
|$229,000.00
|$221,666.67
|$215,000.00
|20
|0.0135
|$270,000.00
|$261,000.00
|$252,666.67
|$244,500.00
|$236,400.00
|$228,333.33
|$220,285.72
|$213,125.00
|$206,666.67
|$200,800.00
|21
|0.0126
|$252,000.00
|$244,000.00
|$236,000.00
|$228,000.00
|$220,000.00
|$212,000.00
|$205,000.00
|$198,750.00
|$193,111.11
|$187,900.00
|22
|0.0118
|$236,000.00
|$228,000.00
|$220,000.00
|$212,000.00
|$204,000.00
|$197,166.67
|$191,142.86
|$185,750.00
|$180,777.78
|$176,100.00
|23
|0.011
|$220,000.00
|$212,000.00
|$204,000.00
|$196,000.00
|$189,400.00
|$183,666.67
|$178,571.42
|$173,875.00
|$169,444.44
|$165,200.00
|24
|0.0102
|$204,000.00
|$196,000.00
|$188,000.00
|$181,750.00
|$176,400.00
|$171,666.67
|$167,285.72
|$163,125.00
|$159,111.11
|$155,200.00
|25
|0.0094
|$188,000.00
|$180,000.00
|$174,333.33
|$169,500.00
|$165,200.00
|$161,166.67
|$157,285.72
|$153,500.00
|$149,777.78
|$146,300.00
|26
|0.0086
|$172,000.00
|$167,500.00
|$163,333.33
|$159,500.00
|$155,800.00
|$152,166.67
|$148,571.42
|$145,000.00
|$141,666.67
|$138,500.00
|27
|0.00815
|$163,000.00
|$159,000.00
|$155,333.33
|$151,750.00
|$148,200.00
|$144,666.67
|$141,142.86
|$137,875.00
|$134,777.78
|$131,800.00
|28
|0.00775
|$155,000.00
|$151,500.00
|$148,000.00
|$144,500.00
|$141,000.00
|$137,500.00
|$134,285.72
|$131,250.00
|$128,333.34
|$125,500.00
|29
|0.0074
|$148,000.00
|$144,500.00
|$141,000.00
|$137,500.00
|$134,000.00
|$130,833.34
|$127,857.14
|$125,000.00
|$122,222.22
|$119,500.00
|30
|0.00705
|$141,000.00
|$137,500.00
|$134,000.00
|$130,500.00
|$127,400.00
|$124,500.00
|$121,714.29
|$119,000.00
|$116,333.34
|$113,800.00
|31
|0.0067
|$134,000.00
|$130,500.00
|$127,000.00
|$124,000.00
|$121,200.00
|$118,500.00
|$115,857.14
|$113,250.00
|$110,777.78
|$108,400.00
|32
|0.00635
|$127,000.00
|$123,500.00
|$120,666.66
|$118,000.00
|$115,400.00
|$112,833.34
|$110,285.71
|$107,875.00
|$105,555.55
|$103,300.00
|33
|0.006
|$120,000.00
|$117,500.00
|$115,000.00
|$112,500.00
|$110,000.00
|$107,500.00
|$105,142.86
|$102,875.00
|$100,666.66
|$98,500.00
|34
|0.00575
|$115,000.00
|$112,500.00
|$110,000.00
|$107,500.00
|$105,000.00
|$102,666.66
|$100,428.57
|$98,250.00
|$96,111.11
|$94,000.00
|35
|0.0055
|$110,000.00
|$107,500.00
|$105,000.00
|$102,500.00
|$100,200.00
|$98,000.00
|$95,857.14
|$93,750.00
|$91,666.66
|$89,600.00
|36
|0.00525
|$105,000.00
|$102,500.00
|$100,000.00
|$97,750.00
|$95,600.00
|$93,500.00
|$91,428.57
|$89,375.00
|$87,333.34
|$85,300.00
|37
|0.005
|$100,000.00
|$97,500.00
|$95,333.34
|$93,250.00
|$91,200.00
|$89,166.66
|$87,142.86
|$85,125.00
|$83,111.11
|$81,100.00
|38
|0.00475
|$95,000.00
|$93,000.00
|$91,000.00
|$89,000.00
|$87,000.00
|$85,000.00
|$83,000.00
|$81,000.00
|$79,000.00
|$77,200.00
|39
|0.00455
|$91,000.00
|$89,000.00
|$87,000.00
|$85,000.00
|$83,000.00
|$81,000.00
|$79,000.00
|$77,000.00
|$75,222.22
|$73,600.00
|40
|0.00435
|$87,000.00
|$85,000.00
|$83,000.00
|$81,000.00
|$79,000.00
|$77,000.00
|$75,000.00
|$73,250.00
|$71,666.66
|$70,200.00
|41
|0.00415
|$83,000.00
|$81,000.00
|$79,000.00
|$77,000.00
|$75,000.00
|$73,000.00
|$71,285.71
|$69,750.00
|$68,333.34
|$67,000.00
|42
|0.00395
|$79,000.00
|$77,000.00
|$75,000.00
|$73,000.00
|$71,000.00
|$69,333.34
|$67,857.14
|$66,500.00
|$65,222.22
|$64,100.00
|43
|0.00375
|$75,000.00
|$73,000.00
|$71,000.00
|$69,000.00
|$67,400.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,714.29
|$63,500.00
|$62,444.45
|$61,500.00
|44
|0.00355
|$71,000.00
|$69,000.00
|$67,000.00
|$65,500.00
|$64,200.00
|$63,000.00
|$61,857.14
|$60,875.00
|$60,000.00
|$59,200.00
|45
|0.00335
|$67,000.00
|$65,000.00
|$63,666.67
|$62,500.00
|$61,400.00
|$60,333.33
|$59,428.57
|$58,625.00
|$57,888.89
|$57,200.00
|46
|0.00315
|$63,000.00
|$62,000.00
|$61,000.00
|$60,000.00
|$59,000.00
|$58,166.67
|$57,428.57
|$56,750.00
|$56,111.11
|$55,500.00
|47
|0.00305
|$61,000.00
|$60,000.00
|$59,000.00
|$58,000.00
|$57,200.00
|$56,500.00
|$55,857.14
|$55,250.00
|$54,666.67
|$54,150.00
|48
|0.00295
|$59,000.00
|$58,000.00
|$57,000.00
|$56,250.00
|$55,600.00
|$55,000.00
|$54,428.57
|$53,875.00
|$53,388.89
|$52,950.00
|49
|0.00285
|$57,000.00
|$56,000.00
|$55,333.33
|$54,750.00
|$54,200.00
|$53,666.67
|$53,142.86
|$52,687.50
|$52,277.78
|$51,900.00
|50
|0.00275
|$55,000.00
|$54,500.00
|$54,000.00
|$53,500.00
|$53,000.00
|$52,500.00
|$52,071.43
|$51,687.50
|$51,333.33
|$51,000.00
|51
|0.0027
|$54,000.00
|$53,500.00
|$53,000.00
|$52,500.00
|$52,000.00
|$51,583.33
|$51,214.29
|$50,875.00
|$50,555.55
|$50,250.00
|52
|0.00265
|$53,000.00
|$52,500.00
|$52,000.00
|$51,500.00
|$51,100.00
|$50,750.00
|$50,428.57
|$50,125.00
|$49,833.33
|$49,550.00
|53
|0.0026
|$52,000.00
|$51,500.00
|$51,000.00
|$50,625.00
|$50,300.00
|$50,000.00
|$49,714.29
|$49,437.50
|$49,166.67
|-
|54
|0.00255
|$51,000.00
|$50,500.00
|$50,166.67
|$49,875.00
|$49,600.00
|$49,333.33
|$49,071.43
|$48,812.50
|-
|-
|55
|0.0025
|$50,000.00
|$49,750.00
|$49,500.00
|$49,250.00
|$49,000.00
|$48,750.00
|$48,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|56
|0.002475
|$49,500.00
|$49,250.00
|$49,000.00
|$48,750.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,250.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57
|0.00245
|$49,000.00
|$48,750.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,250.00
|$48,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58
|0.002425
|$48,500.00
|$48,250.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,750.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|59
|0.0024
|$48,000.00
|$47,750.00
|$47,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|60
|0.002375
|$47,500.00
|$47,250.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-