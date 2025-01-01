Purse breakdown: The Sentry

The PGA TOUR returns to open the season at The Sentry , the first of eight Signature Events of 2024 and the start of Opening Drive, a two-week kick-off to the season. Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele highlights the 60-man field at Kapalua. FedExCup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will miss out on the season opener after undergoing surgery on his right hand.