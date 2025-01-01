PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Purse breakdown: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR returns to open the season at The Sentry, the first of eight Signature Events of 2024 and the start of Opening Drive, a two-week kick-off to the season. Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele highlights the 60-man field at Kapalua. FedExCup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will miss out on the season opener after undergoing surgery on his right hand.

    The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort hosts the no-cut, 72-hole stroke-play event for the 27th consecutive year. Check out the full purse breakdown of the $20 million purse below.

    Pos.PercentAmount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    10.18$3,600,000.00$2,880,000.00$2,373,333.20$2,023,750.00$1,782,000.00$1,607,500.00$1,475,357.10$1,369,687.50$1,283,055.50$1,209,750.00
    20.108$2,160,000.00$1,760,000.00$1,498,333.40$1,327,500.00$1,209,000.00$1,121,250.00$1,051,071.40$993,437.50$944,166.70$900,750.00
    30.068$1,360,000.00$1,167,500.00$1,050,000.00$971,250.00$913,500.00$866,250.00$826,785.70$792,187.50$760,833.30$731,750.00
    40.04875$975,000.00$895,000.00$841,666.70$801,875.00$767,500.00$737,916.70$711,071.44$685,937.50$661,944.44$638,750.00
    50.04075$815,000.00$775,000.00$744,166.70$715,625.00$690,500.00$667,083.30$644,642.90$622,812.50$601,388.90$580,250.00
    60.03675$735,000.00$708,750.00$682,500.00$659,375.00$637,500.00$616,250.00$595,357.10$574,687.50$554,166.70$535,750.00
    70.034125$682,500.00$656,250.00$634,166.70$613,125.00$592,500.00$572,083.30$551,785.70$531,562.50$513,611.12$497,250.00
    80.0315$630,000.00$610,000.00$590,000.00$570,000.00$550,000.00$530,000.00$510,000.00$492,500.00$476,666.66$462,000.00
    90.0295$590,000.00$570,000.00$550,000.00$530,000.00$510,000.00$490,000.00$472,857.16$457,500.00$443,333.34$430,000.00
    100.0275$550,000.00$530,000.00$510,000.00$490,000.00$470,000.00$453,333.34$438,571.44$425,000.00$412,222.22$400,000.00
    110.0255$510,000.00$490,000.00$470,000.00$450,000.00$434,000.00$420,000.00$407,142.84$395,000.00$383,333.34$372,000.00
    120.0235$470,000.00$450,000.00$430,000.00$415,000.00$402,000.00$390,000.00$378,571.44$367,500.00$356,666.66$346,200.00
    130.0215$430,000.00$410,000.00$396,666.66$385,000.00$374,000.00$363,333.34$352,857.16$342,500.00$332,444.44$322,800.00
    140.0195$390,000.00$380,000.00$370,000.00$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,250.00$310,888.88$301,800.00
    150.0185$370,000.00$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,285.72$301,000.00$292,000.00$283,200.00
    160.0175$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,333.34$291,142.84$282,250.00$273,555.56$265,000.00
    170.0165$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,400.00$281,333.34$272,571.44$264,000.00$255,555.56$247,200.00
    180.0155$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,500.00$271,600.00$263,000.00$254,571.42$246,250.00$238,000.00$230,500.00
    190.0145$290,000.00$280,000.00$270,666.66$262,000.00$253,600.00$245,333.33$237,142.86$229,000.00$221,666.67$215,000.00
    200.0135$270,000.00$261,000.00$252,666.67$244,500.00$236,400.00$228,333.33$220,285.72$213,125.00$206,666.67$200,800.00
    210.0126$252,000.00$244,000.00$236,000.00$228,000.00$220,000.00$212,000.00$205,000.00$198,750.00$193,111.11$187,900.00
    220.0118$236,000.00$228,000.00$220,000.00$212,000.00$204,000.00$197,166.67$191,142.86$185,750.00$180,777.78$176,100.00
    230.011$220,000.00$212,000.00$204,000.00$196,000.00$189,400.00$183,666.67$178,571.42$173,875.00$169,444.44$165,200.00
    240.0102$204,000.00$196,000.00$188,000.00$181,750.00$176,400.00$171,666.67$167,285.72$163,125.00$159,111.11$155,200.00
    250.0094$188,000.00$180,000.00$174,333.33$169,500.00$165,200.00$161,166.67$157,285.72$153,500.00$149,777.78$146,300.00
    260.0086$172,000.00$167,500.00$163,333.33$159,500.00$155,800.00$152,166.67$148,571.42$145,000.00$141,666.67$138,500.00
    270.00815$163,000.00$159,000.00$155,333.33$151,750.00$148,200.00$144,666.67$141,142.86$137,875.00$134,777.78$131,800.00
    280.00775$155,000.00$151,500.00$148,000.00$144,500.00$141,000.00$137,500.00$134,285.72$131,250.00$128,333.34$125,500.00
    290.0074$148,000.00$144,500.00$141,000.00$137,500.00$134,000.00$130,833.34$127,857.14$125,000.00$122,222.22$119,500.00
    300.00705$141,000.00$137,500.00$134,000.00$130,500.00$127,400.00$124,500.00$121,714.29$119,000.00$116,333.34$113,800.00
    310.0067$134,000.00$130,500.00$127,000.00$124,000.00$121,200.00$118,500.00$115,857.14$113,250.00$110,777.78$108,400.00
    320.00635$127,000.00$123,500.00$120,666.66$118,000.00$115,400.00$112,833.34$110,285.71$107,875.00$105,555.55$103,300.00
    330.006$120,000.00$117,500.00$115,000.00$112,500.00$110,000.00$107,500.00$105,142.86$102,875.00$100,666.66$98,500.00
    340.00575$115,000.00$112,500.00$110,000.00$107,500.00$105,000.00$102,666.66$100,428.57$98,250.00$96,111.11$94,000.00
    350.0055$110,000.00$107,500.00$105,000.00$102,500.00$100,200.00$98,000.00$95,857.14$93,750.00$91,666.66$89,600.00
    360.00525$105,000.00$102,500.00$100,000.00$97,750.00$95,600.00$93,500.00$91,428.57$89,375.00$87,333.34$85,300.00
    370.005$100,000.00$97,500.00$95,333.34$93,250.00$91,200.00$89,166.66$87,142.86$85,125.00$83,111.11$81,100.00
    380.00475$95,000.00$93,000.00$91,000.00$89,000.00$87,000.00$85,000.00$83,000.00$81,000.00$79,000.00$77,200.00
    390.00455$91,000.00$89,000.00$87,000.00$85,000.00$83,000.00$81,000.00$79,000.00$77,000.00$75,222.22$73,600.00
    400.00435$87,000.00$85,000.00$83,000.00$81,000.00$79,000.00$77,000.00$75,000.00$73,250.00$71,666.66$70,200.00
    410.00415$83,000.00$81,000.00$79,000.00$77,000.00$75,000.00$73,000.00$71,285.71$69,750.00$68,333.34$67,000.00
    420.00395$79,000.00$77,000.00$75,000.00$73,000.00$71,000.00$69,333.34$67,857.14$66,500.00$65,222.22$64,100.00
    430.00375$75,000.00$73,000.00$71,000.00$69,000.00$67,400.00$66,000.00$64,714.29$63,500.00$62,444.45$61,500.00
    440.00355$71,000.00$69,000.00$67,000.00$65,500.00$64,200.00$63,000.00$61,857.14$60,875.00$60,000.00$59,200.00
    450.00335$67,000.00$65,000.00$63,666.67$62,500.00$61,400.00$60,333.33$59,428.57$58,625.00$57,888.89$57,200.00
    460.00315$63,000.00$62,000.00$61,000.00$60,000.00$59,000.00$58,166.67$57,428.57$56,750.00$56,111.11$55,500.00
    470.00305$61,000.00$60,000.00$59,000.00$58,000.00$57,200.00$56,500.00$55,857.14$55,250.00$54,666.67$54,150.00
    480.00295$59,000.00$58,000.00$57,000.00$56,250.00$55,600.00$55,000.00$54,428.57$53,875.00$53,388.89$52,950.00
    490.00285$57,000.00$56,000.00$55,333.33$54,750.00$54,200.00$53,666.67$53,142.86$52,687.50$52,277.78$51,900.00
    500.00275$55,000.00$54,500.00$54,000.00$53,500.00$53,000.00$52,500.00$52,071.43$51,687.50$51,333.33$51,000.00
    510.0027$54,000.00$53,500.00$53,000.00$52,500.00$52,000.00$51,583.33$51,214.29$50,875.00$50,555.55$50,250.00
    520.00265$53,000.00$52,500.00$52,000.00$51,500.00$51,100.00$50,750.00$50,428.57$50,125.00$49,833.33$49,550.00
    530.0026$52,000.00$51,500.00$51,000.00$50,625.00$50,300.00$50,000.00$49,714.29$49,437.50$49,166.67 -
    540.00255$51,000.00$50,500.00$50,166.67$49,875.00$49,600.00$49,333.33$49,071.43$48,812.50 - -
    550.0025$50,000.00$49,750.00$49,500.00$49,250.00$49,000.00$48,750.00$48,500.00 - - -
    560.002475$49,500.00$49,250.00$49,000.00$48,750.00$48,500.00$48,250.00 - - - -
    570.00245$49,000.00$48,750.00$48,500.00$48,250.00$48,000.00 - - - - -
    580.002425$48,500.00$48,250.00$48,000.00$47,750.00 - - - - - -
    590.0024$48,000.00$47,750.00$47,500.00 - - - - - - -
    600.002375$47,500.00$47,250.00 - - - - - - - -