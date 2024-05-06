Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark headline TGL's The Bay Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club roster features two in the top seven players in the world, making it one of the most talented, diverse and young teams in TGL. The team reaches global fan bases with golfers from the U.S. (Clark), Sweden (Åberg), Ireland (Lowry) and Australia (Lee) and a combined social audience of nearly two million. Not only will they form one of the most competitive squads in the league, but they’ll also be one of the most electric to watch when the season tees off. With this announcement, TGL presented by SoFi has now announced all six team brands and 23 of the 24 players on team rosters.