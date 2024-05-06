Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark headline TGL's The Bay Golf Club
The Bay Golf Club’s inaugural roster features four players all ranked inside the top 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking: No. 3 Wyndham Clark, No. 6 Ludvig Åberg, rising star Min Woo Lee and 2019 Open Champion and recent Zurich Classic Shane Lowry. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund announces TGL’s The Bay Golf Club brand identity, mission and roster
SAN FRANCISCO – Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund on "TK DAY OF WEEK" on Monday revealed The Bay Golf Club as TGL presented by SoFi’s sixth founding team ahead of the league’s debut in January 2025. The Bay Golf Club’s inaugural roster features four players all ranked inside the top 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking: No. 3 Wyndham Clark, No. 6 Ludvig Åberg, rising star Min Woo Lee and 2019 Open Champion and recent Zurich Classic Shane Lowry.
Avenue Sports Fund is joined by co-owners, four-time NBA Champions and NBA legends Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, establishing a new Bay Area-based franchise with a brand identity that draws from the innovative spirit and championship pedigree of its home market to reach the rapidly growing new participants and fans of the game through TGL.
The Bay Golf Club brings unparalleled insight into the impact sports can have on broader culture and will leverage that collective experience to bring fun, swagger and excitement to the sport. As owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Marc Lasry together with the Bucks ownership group, transformed the organization and city of Milwaukee with a new arena, fan-centric Deer District, and guiding the organization to their first championship in 50 years.
“Avenue Sports Fund invested in The Bay Golf Club because we are excited to bring a new team and innovative game to the growing number of Golf fans regionally and nationally,” said Marc Lasry, Chairman and CEO of Avenue Capital Group. “We believe that The Bay Golf Club will be a beloved team in Northern California and beyond. We are looking forward to the launch of TGL in January 2025, and we are using this year to build excitement, energy and passion for our team and the league.”
The Bay Golf Club roster features two in the top seven players in the world, making it one of the most talented, diverse and young teams in TGL. The team reaches global fan bases with golfers from the U.S. (Clark), Sweden (Åberg), Ireland (Lowry) and Australia (Lee) and a combined social audience of nearly two million. Not only will they form one of the most competitive squads in the league, but they’ll also be one of the most electric to watch when the season tees off. With this announcement, TGL presented by SoFi has now announced all six team brands and 23 of the 24 players on team rosters.
The Bay Golf Club marks a significant investment for its majority owner, Avenue Sports Fund. Completing The Bay Golf Club’s ownership group are global stars including English footballer John Stones, Formula 1 driver Alex Albon and Olympic surfers Leonardo Fiorvanti and Kanoa Igarashi.
The Bay Golf Club’s logo and branding pays homage to the team’s Northern California roots. The logo marries the majestic redwood forest with the rhythmic elements of golf. The harmonious color palette reflects the lush landscape and golfing allure of the region, blending modern sophistication with the region’s breathtaking scenery to bring to life a new take on the classic traditions in golf.