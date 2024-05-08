PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Rickie Fowler posted an 18th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Fowler has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -5.
    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished 14th after posting a score of -8.
    • With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Fowler's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20231471-68-68-69-8
    5/5/20222166-72-74-68E
    5/6/2021MC70-77+5
    5/2/2019471-70-66-68-9

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of even par over his last five tournaments.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -1.230 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.606 ranks 173rd on TOUR this season, and his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler sports a -0.144 mark (122nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fowler's -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102296.0297.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.80%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.20%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler has participated in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times (72.7%).
    • As of now, Fowler has collected 214 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.827. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.165.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 2.473 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.621, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.606-2.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.1440.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1621.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.244-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.831-1.230

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.