Rickie Fowler betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
In his tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Rickie Fowler posted an 18th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship trying for a better finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Fowler has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -5.
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished 14th after posting a score of -8.
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Fowler's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|5/5/2022
|21
|66-72-74-68
|E
|5/6/2021
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|5/2/2019
|4
|71-70-66-68
|-9
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of even par over his last five tournaments.
- Rickie Fowler has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -1.230 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.606 ranks 173rd on TOUR this season, and his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler sports a -0.144 mark (122nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fowler's -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|296.0
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.20%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler has participated in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times (72.7%).
- As of now, Fowler has collected 214 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.827. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.165.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 2.473 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.621, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.606
|-2.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.144
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.162
|1.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.244
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.831
|-1.230
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.