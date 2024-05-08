Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.349 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317 (he finished first in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.