Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
In his last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Matthieu Pavon finished the weekend at -3, good for a 49th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 aiming for a better finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In the past five years, this is Pavon's first time playing at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Matthieu Pavon has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging -0.299 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging -1.683 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 (62nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.5 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.607.
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 19th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|297.5
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has taken part in nine tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Pavon has 1139 points, placing him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.349 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317 (he finished first in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.211
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.607
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.331
|-1.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.502
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|0.988
|-1.683
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
