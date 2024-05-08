PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Matthieu Pavon finished the weekend at -3, good for a 49th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 aiming for a better finish.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Pavon's first time playing at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Matthieu Pavon has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon is averaging -0.299 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon is averaging -1.683 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 (62nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.5 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.607.
    • On the greens, Pavon's 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 19th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93297.5295.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.58%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon has taken part in nine tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Pavon has 1139 points, placing him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.349 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317 (he finished first in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2110.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.607-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.331-1.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.502-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120.988-1.683

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

