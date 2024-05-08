PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Andrew Putnam posted an 18th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Putnam has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 63rd.
    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Putnam's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/5/2022MC71-71+2
    5/6/20214370-72-74-70+2

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 283.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 2.823 Strokes Gained: Total.
    .

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.355 this season, which ranks 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.9 yards) ranks 183rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.275.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance183281.9283.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.73%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Putnam, who has 470 points, currently ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.301, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.355-1.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2752.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.2061.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.321-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4482.823

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-70-70-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday571-72-71-70-4110
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-71-73-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

