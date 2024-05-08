Andrew Putnam betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Andrew Putnam posted an 18th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship looking to improve on that finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Putnam has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 63rd.
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +2.
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Putnam's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/5/2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|5/6/2021
|43
|70-72-74-70
|+2
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 283.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 2.823 Strokes Gained: Total.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.355 this season, which ranks 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.9 yards) ranks 183rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.275.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|281.9
|283.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.73%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Putnam, who has 470 points, currently ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453 (he finished 10th in that event).
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.301, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.355
|-1.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.275
|2.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.206
|1.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.321
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.448
|2.823
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
