Andrew Putnam betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453 (he finished 10th in that event).

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.301, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.