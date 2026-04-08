PUMA Golf’s new 30904 collection spotlights ‘Aw Man Corner’ for the Masters
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A look at PUMA Golf's new 30904 collection. (Courtesy PUMA Golf)
Written by Stephanie Royer
The countdown is almost over to the first major of the season, but for most fans, there’s one familiar feeling that comes with the Masters – missing out on being there.
PUMA Golf is leaning into that “Aw Man Corner” – a play on Augusta National’s iconic “Amen Corner – reality with its new 30904 collection, an apparel, headwear and footwear capsule inspired by the Augusta, Georgia, ZIP code that is home to Augusta National Golf Club.
A play on the “Amen Corner” at Augusta, it captures the fan shared experience of fans who might not have landed a ticket, but are still making the best of Masters week from afar.
A look at PUMA Golf's new 30904 collection. (Courtesy PUMA Golf)
“The 30904 collection brings the tournament to life in a way we have never seen before,” said Chris MacNeill, director of golf apparel and accessories at PUMA Golf. “This week has a unique way of bringing the entire golf world together and our goal was to create pieces that belong in those moments shared with family and friends.”
The collection includes 10 pieces for men and women: A quarter-zip, polo, spikeless golf shoes, performance tee, shorts, hoodie, rope golf cap, unstructured golf cap, golf fleece and sleveless pique golf dress.
Following Luso Green and PUMA’s signature warm white colorways, the pieces weave in azalea-inspired designs and a peach graphic surrounding the words "Georgia on my mind."
So while the azaleas bloom on screen and the roars blast through the speakers, the 30904 collection ensures fans have a place in the story – even from “Aw Man Corner.”
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