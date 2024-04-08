Masters green jacket celebrates 75 years: Brass buttons, hockey pucks, missing jackets ... and everything in between

Only the defending Masters champion may take his green jacket off the grounds, and Faldo took full advantage of that perk. As the legend of the green jacket grew, so did the buzz around the champion after each tournament, and Faldo began to wear it during press appearances. Other players followed suit, as champions like Trevor Immelman and Zach Johnson wore the jacket as they went through the post-Masters New York “car wash,” appearing on talk shows, touring the Empire State Building and ringing the opening bell at the New York stock exchange.