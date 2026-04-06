Masters 2026: See full purse breakdown from Augusta National
1 Min Read
Rory McIlroy's road to the green jacket
The Masters Tournament, the first major of the year, will conclude Sunday from Augusta National. Defending champion Rory McIlroy took a hefty six-shot lead into the weekend, with 2018 champion Patrick Reed and Justin Rose in the chasing pack.
The total prize money for those professionals competing in the 2026 Masters is $22.5 million, with the winner receiving $4.5 million.
See below for the full purse breakdown:
|Finish
|Payout
|1st
|$4,500,000
|2nd
|$2,430,000
|3rd
|$1,530,000
|4th
|$1,080,000
|5th
|$900,000
|6th
|$810,000
|7th
|$753,750
|8th
|$697,500
|9th
|$652,500
|10th
|$607,500
|11th
|$562,500
|12th
|$517,500
|13th
|$472,500
|14th
|$427,500
|15th
|$405,000
|16th
|$382,500
|17th
|$360,000
|18th
|$337,500
|19th
|$315,000
|20th
|$292,500
|21st
|$270,000
|22nd
|$252,000
|23rd
|$234,000
|24th
|$216,000
|25th
|$198,000
|26th
|$180,000
|27th
|$173,250
|28th
|$166,500
|29th
|$159,750
|30th
|$153,000
|31st
|$146,250
|32nd
|$139,500
|33rd
|$132,750
|34th
|$127,125
|35th
|$121,500
|36th
|$115,875
|37th
|$110,250
|38th
|$105,750
|39th
|$101,250
|40th
|$96,750
|41st
|$92,250
|42nd
|$87,750
|43rd
|$83,250
|44th
|$78,750
|45th
|$74,250
|46th
|$69,750
|47th
|$65,250
|48th
|$61,650
|49th
|$58,500
|50th
|$56,700
The remaining professionals will receive cash prizes ranging from $55,350 downward depending on their final score. All professionals who did not qualify for the final 36 holes will receive $25,000.
Join PGA TOUR Pass, a free-to-join membership that unlocks personalized experiences across digital channels. Manage your favorite players, tournaments, communication preferences and more. Sign up here.