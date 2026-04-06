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Masters 2026: See full purse breakdown from Augusta National

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Rory McIlroy's road to the green jacket

Rory McIlroy's road to the green jacket

    The Masters Tournament, the first major of the year, will conclude Sunday from Augusta National. Defending champion Rory McIlroy took a hefty six-shot lead into the weekend, with 2018 champion Patrick Reed and Justin Rose in the chasing pack.

    The total prize money for those professionals competing in the 2026 Masters is $22.5 million, with the winner receiving $4.5 million.

    See below for the full purse breakdown:

    FinishPayout
    1st$4,500,000
    2nd$2,430,000
    3rd$1,530,000
    4th$1,080,000
    5th$900,000
    6th$810,000
    7th$753,750
    8th$697,500
    9th$652,500
    10th$607,500
    11th$562,500
    12th$517,500
    13th$472,500
    14th$427,500
    15th$405,000
    16th$382,500
    17th$360,000
    18th$337,500
    19th$315,000
    20th$292,500
    21st$270,000
    22nd$252,000
    23rd$234,000
    24th$216,000
    25th$198,000
    26th$180,000
    27th$173,250
    28th$166,500
    29th$159,750
    30th$153,000
    31st$146,250
    32nd$139,500
    33rd$132,750
    34th$127,125
    35th$121,500
    36th$115,875
    37th$110,250
    38th$105,750
    39th$101,250
    40th$96,750
    41st$92,250
    42nd$87,750
    43rd$83,250
    44th$78,750
    45th$74,250
    46th$69,750
    47th$65,250
    48th$61,650
    49th$58,500
    50th$56,700

    The remaining professionals will receive cash prizes ranging from $55,350 downward depending on their final score. All professionals who did not qualify for the final 36 holes will receive $25,000.

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    R3
    In Progress

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12

    T2

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -6

    -6

    T2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -6

    T2

    Patrick Reed
    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -6

    -6

    T2

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -6

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    9

    -5

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    9

    T4

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    3

    -5

    T4

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    3

    T4

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5

    -5

    T4

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
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