Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun pay tribute to Arnold Palmer's legacy with PUMA Golf's new collection
Rickie Fowler wearing PUMA Golf's new Arnold Palmer collection. (Courtesy PUMA Golf)
Fowler, Spaun to wear new Arnold Palmer Collection this week at Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Written by Stephanie Royer
A Signature Event calls for signature style, inspired by none other than Arnold Palmer himself.
This week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler and J.J. Spaun will be wearing PUMA Golf's newly released Arnold Palmer Collection.
The collection is a modern expression of Palmer’s enduring style. Refined fabrics, elevated details and fresh-forward color bring his legacy to life. The men's and women's pieces feature performance-driven staples, including short-sleeve and sleeveless polos, hats, sweaters, shoes, quarter-zips, pleated skirts and pin-striped shorts. The collection is influenced by Palmer's charismatic nature and stylish character on and off the course and draws from his iconic yellow outfitting, following a color palette of citrus butter and forest green, among other spring colors.
The motifs of the collection – the classic umbrella and lemon branch paying homage to the half-lemonade, half-iced tea drink – are embroidered throughout.
Palmer was not afraid to push the boundaries on and off the course with style, fit and color. "I think I’ve heard somebody say that I was a well-dressed golfer," Palmer once said. "I guess that has something to do with the fact that a lot of people who play golf don’t dress very well.”
Fowler, who received the 2026 Golf Digest Arnie Award, will be teeing off Thursday afternoon wearing the Pique Stripe Polo in deep navy-forest green layered with the Cloudspun quarter-zip in deep navy, the Premier Pant in birch and the Signature Cap in deep navy. Spaun will don the Modalon Umbrella Polo and the Cloudspun Quarter-zip in alpine snow and the Premier Pant in deep navy.