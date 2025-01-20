Chan Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim looks to show better in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Kim missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|76-66
|-2
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Kim has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -2.055 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -1.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 last season, which ranked 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranked 85th, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranked 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.354.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 164th on TOUR last season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranked 119th. He broke par 25.97% of the time (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.8
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.69%
|73.20%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.20
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.36%
|11.44%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim last season took part in 26 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished sixth.
- Kim compiled 452 points last season, which placed him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.000. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.115 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.998). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.242
|-1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.354
|1.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.323
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.412
|-2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.508
|-1.307
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-66-69
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.