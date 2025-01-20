Chan Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.000. He finished 33rd in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.115 (he finished 33rd in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.998). That ranked 11th in the field.