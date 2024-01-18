Min Woo Lee meets lululemon: Mock necks, mullets, mustaches galore
5 Min Read
Min Woo Lee interacting with the crowd on the 17th hole whilst wearing a chefs hat during day four of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Written by Stephanie Royer
Min Woo Lee has arrived to the PGA TOUR in style.
Lee is making a double debut at The American Express – not only as a TOUR member, but also as a lululemon ambassador.
“I’m excited to partner with lululemon to bring my sense of fun and freshness to the game and lead the way for a new generation of golfers,” the world No. 37 announced earlier this month. “The quality of lululemon’s golf collection speaks for itself – it’s smart, clean, and stylish, which is exactly how I want to feel on the course.”
View this post on Instagram
Lee’s mock necks from ImagineCre, his former clothing sponsor and a Korean-based luxury athletic brand, put him on the map. His sister, 10-time LPGA Tour winner Minjee, also wears a Korean-based golfing brand, WAAC (short for Win At All Costs).
With his switch to lululemon, Lee joins the trend of players changing clothing brands, including Tiger Woods, who split from Nike after 27 years, and Jason Day, who became the first player ambassador of Malbon Golf (LPGA stars Charley Hull and Jeongeun Lee6 were announced as ambassadors shortly afterward). Golf apparel titans that have dominated the space, such as Nike and adidas, are challenged by innovative luxury boutique and athleisure brands.
Day won the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational in December 2023 with Lydia Ko, who partnered with lululemon in 2019. Lee joins a slew of high-profile lululemon ambassadors, including NBA player Jordan Clarkson, tennis star Leylah Fernandez and NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf.
"They're all about being mindful," Ko said of the brand. "I think that really plays into golf. It's not just a physical aspect but it's mental as well."
To some, luluemon – known as a yoga brand embraced primarily by women – might seem like an unconventional fit for Lee. But that’s who the 25-year-old is: simultaneously unconventional and down-to-earth. The three-time DP World Tour winner kick-started his path to the PGA TOUR at the 2023 PLAYERS, where a T6 finish at TPC Sawgrass, followed by a top-five at the U.S. Open and T9 at the Travelers Championship, eventually earned him enough FedExCup points as a Special Temporary Member to lock up his TOUR card. He capped his 2023 off in style with a pair of wins at the Asian Tour’s SJM Macao Open and Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.
Lee looked up to Adam Scott, a fellow Australian compatriot and now a mentor, for style inspiration as a kid. "Whatever he wears, it's, it would look good," Lee shared ahead of The American Express. "He's a good role model for golf, and for Australian golf, and I look up to him still, and it's cool to have him as a friend."
Lee’s motto can be summed up with: “Look good, feel good, play good. … You’re in front of cameras and a lot of people. You don’t want to be wearing clothes that you don’t feel good in. Everyone has that outfit they wear on a night out – you start to feel yourself a little bit. When I’m out on the course and I do wear fits that I love, I have that bounce in my step. I have that swagger.”
The foundations of the lululemon partnership were laid at the 2023 U.S. Open. According to Lee, it was the vision of the brand that drew him in.
“My motto is to stay happy and stay content and be there for your family and friends – the relationship part was a big part of it,” he told Sports Illustrated. “I like where they’re headed … with their connection with the community.”
Lee further expressed his involvement in the design process: “The materials, what I want to feel on the golf course, they have a pretty great vision of what I want. They’ve already brought out clothes that I want to wear and feel good in. … I’m ready to look good on the course and hopefully I play good.”
For all of his adventuring, fans of the newly based Las Vegas resident can be assured that he’s sticking to his favorites, the big three Ms: mock necks, mustaches and mullets.
“If I debut something like (the mock neck with lululemon) – I think it’s going to look pretty neat,” said Lee. “I don’t think it’s going to be as controversial as (Jason Day’s) pants, but I’m hopefully going to play well and make a name for the golfing side of Lululemon. Hopefully (the mock neck) will be coming out soon and I’ll be wearing it on the course.” The same goes for his signature mullet.
Min Woo Lee visits barber in Japan before ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
As for the origins of the ’stache, Lee detailed his superstitious side to Golf Digest’s “The Loop” podcast.
“It first started when I didn't play good golf and I said, 'Okay let's just grow this out and let's just see,'” he recalled. “And then I played three good weeks in a row and said, 'Okay I'm not cutting it off until I play bad.' So I think I played bad one week during Masters – missed cut, then missed cut at Hilton Head – so then I shaved it off and then it grew back by the time I had a couple weeks off and played well pretty much since. Now I guess it's my branding – with the mock neck and the shades. I guess I gotta stick with it. Maybe when I get old, or my girlfriend doesn't like it, I'll cut it off."
Oh, and one last Lee staple to look forward to: “Under lululemon shirts, you’ll notice there’s a little motto written on the fabric – looking at that slogan right before you put it on – it motivates you. … I did mention to them that ‘Let Him Cook’ on the inside of the shirts would be pretty awesome,” said Lee, referencing his meme-esque catchphrase that crowds of fans now chant to him.
"I feel like I've forged my way a little bit,” Lee said. “It's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to play on the PGA TOUR and play in America.”
As Lee forges his way onto the PGA TOUR, so does another fashion brand.
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.