Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee join the PGA TOUR as Special Temporary Members

To earn full status on the PGA TOUR for the 2024 season via non-member FedExCup points, Fox and Lee must earn as many or more points as No. 125 in the final 2022-23 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, which will run through the FedExCup Fall. Fox currently has 212 points, and for reference, that would fall between Nos. 123 and 124 in the current standings, while Lee’s total of 190 would be between Nos. 129 and 130.