Tiger Woods confirms Nike split following 27-year partnership
2 Min Read
Tiger Woods plays his tee shot during the final round of the PNC Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The iconic partnership between Tiger Woods and Nike is over.
Woods announced the split with Nike on social media Monday morning, ending a 27-year relationship with the apparel manufacturer.
“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I wanted to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”
The 15-time time major winner has been with the company since 1996. Woods’ and Nike Golf’s brands became synonymous and linked over the nearly three-decade relationship. Woods had his own clothing line, which sported the Nike logo alongside his own TW logo. A litany of other TOUR pros wear Woods’ signature shoe, and he had a line of Nike golf clubs. He used those clubs through his transcendent rise on the PGA TOUR in the early 2000s until the company exited the equipment business in 2016.
Woods transitioned to TaylorMade golf clubs and Bridgestone golf balls, but Nike apparel remained on his body from head to toe. Every iconic moment of Woods’ professional career includes the swoosh on his chest. He moved to using FootJoy shoes to help with stability for his ankle after recovering from a car crash in 2021.
Speculation of a potential split between Woods and Nike ramped up during the PNC Championship in December. Pressed by reporters to clarify whether his 10-year contract, which expired in 2023, would be renewed, Woods said only, “I’m still wearing their product.”
That will no longer be the case in 2024 and beyond. So what’s next for Woods? He did not disclose that. But he left fans with an ominous message:
“People will ask if there is another chapter," he wrote. "Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"
Woods hosts The Genesis Invitational, Feb. 15-18, at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California.