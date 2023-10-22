Min Woo Lee moves to verge of 2024 PGA TOUR card with final-round 65 at ZOZO

Lee also stands No. 5 on the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai; he was already on track to earn a TOUR card via a newly instituted category, whereby the top 10 on the final Race to Dubai Rankings (not otherwise exempt) will earn dual membership on the 2024 PGA TOUR. With Lee earning his TOUR card via the top-125 non-member category, an additional DP World Tour player will earn a TOUR card.