Fashion report card: Hawaiian-shirt Viktor Hovland returns, Jason Day debuts funky pants and more at The Sentry

Correlation does not equal causation — but there's no denying that Tyrrell Hatton (whose Friday 62 was the low round of the day) and Sahith Theegala (who led after Round 1) are both playing some serious golf wearing some serious floral atop their heads. Never mind that Hatton paired his hat with a purple-and-neon-green striped polo. Golfers, perhaps it's time to invest in a funky hat.