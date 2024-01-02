Jason Day debuts as Malbon Golf’s first ambassador

“As (last) year progressed, I was sitting there thinking maybe I want to start my own clothing brand and come out with a custom style, more old-school type fitting, different types of fabrics and all that stuff,” Day said. “And then Bud (Martin, Day’s agent) was talking to me and he's like, ‘Hey, Malbon would like to send you some clothes.’ Then I received them and I'm like, ‘This actually feels pretty good.’ They also said they'll make anything I want, which is great. So just being able to not only meet Stephen and his wife Erica, understand the process of what they're doing with Malbon. And then being the first guy. … it's nice to be able to stand up on the first tee and have a different look than most people.”