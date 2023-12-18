Fashion roundup: Langers win in style, best of Tiger and Charlie, more from PNC Championship

It was a dramatic week in Orlando as tee times were shifted and players braced for rain and winds up to 30 mph. But there was one player who came prepared for the elements. Nelly Korda played the PNC pro-am in a maroon-and-coral padded, thermal Nike vest zipped over a gray hoodie. The hoodie made a reappearance in Round 1, along with maroon rain pants gathering at the ankle below a polished black vest.