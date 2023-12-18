Fashion roundup: Langers win in style, best of Tiger and Charlie, more from PNC Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
Another PNC Championship is in the books, and with it comes another chapter of Tiger and Charlie Woods moments to savor, another win from Bernhard Langer – his fifth overall and third with son Jason – and another year of golf’s generational manifestation on display.
And of course, another bevy of style moments to analyze and perhaps emulate. Here are the major fashion moments from the 2023 PNC Championship.
Father-son duos suit up
From their first tee shot to the final winning putt, Team Langer exhibited unity on every front – including their clothing. They sported matching orange polos under rain gear on Saturday and sleek black-and-white Bogner pullovers on Sunday. Team Kuchar followed suit, the Trevinos pulled off a striped number and the Faldos kept it classy in white.
Color fest at The Ritz-Carlton
It was Tiger and Charlie, along with Mike and Justin Thomas – who are becoming quite the established quartet – who covered the full spectrum of pink. Annika Sorenstam and son Will McGee showed out in pastel blues and purples while Lee Trevino and Sir Nick Faldo sported their best royal purple.
Sean O’Meara, son of 16-time PGA TOUR winner Mark O’Meara, took on complementary colors in an orange-and-purple ombré patterned polo. And who can forget the reigning king of a colorful moment, John Daly, who serenaded The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in green and yellow plaid.
The elements are no match for Nelly Korda
It was a dramatic week in Orlando as tee times were shifted and players braced for rain and winds up to 30 mph. But there was one player who came prepared for the elements. Nelly Korda played the PNC pro-am in a maroon-and-coral padded, thermal Nike vest zipped over a gray hoodie. The hoodie made a reappearance in Round 1, along with maroon rain pants gathering at the ankle below a polished black vest.
Eventually Korda’s father, former tennis professional and Australian Open champion Petr Korda, joined in on the fun as the pair matched in Sunday periwinkle.
The kids are wearing Greyson
Fourteen-year-old Charlie Woods and 12-year-old Will McGee both sported Greyson Clothiers, a luxury golf apparel company symbolized by the wolf logo, which clothes the likes of Justin Thomas, Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Akshay Bhatia. Charlie’s clothing was in conspicuous contrast to his father’s signature Sunday Nike red.
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.