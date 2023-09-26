Ryder Cup weather forecast: Sunny skies on tap in Rome
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 44th Ryder Cup begins this weekend at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, with the U.S. Team coming in as slight favorites over Europe after a 19-9 victory at Wisconsin's Whistling Straits in the 2021 Ryder Cup.
This year’s Ryder Cup marks the first time the prestigious team event will be contested in Italy. The Europeans have defended home soil an astounding six consecutive times with the Americans last winning across the pond in 1993 (15-13 at The Belfry in England).
Much can be said about the ability to defend on home soil, whether it's because of favorable formatting or an advantageous travel schedule, but maybe no factor is more important than one's comfort and familiarity with the weather and conditions at the host course and country.
The sun is shining in Rome and temperatures remain warm, with potentially dry and sunny conditions creating a hard and fast layout – yet another obstacle for players as they look to go head-to-head in their battle for victory at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Temperatures are likely to reach 30 degrees Celsius (mid-80s Fahrenheit) by the afternoon on each day, with low winds of about 6 mph.
Here is the forecast for the week as of Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Tuesday synopsis: "Tonight will feature clear skies, diminishing winds and pleasantly cool temperatures as a large high-pressure ridge builds into western Europe from the SW and will dominate our weather throughout the week. Other than a few scattered clouds on Thursday afternoon, ourweather looks to be sunny and pleasant through the weekend with no rain expected."
Wednesday: Sunny and warm
High: 30°C (86°F)
Low: 14°C (58°F)
Winds: NE to NW 5-10 MPH (8-16 KPH)
Thursday: Sunny and mild
High: 29°C (84°F)
Low: 13°C (56°F)
Winds: NE to W 4-8 MPH (6-13 KPH)
Friday: Sunny and mild
High: 28°C (82°F)
Low: 14°C (57°F)
Winds: NNE to W 4-8 MPH (6-13 KPH)
Saturday: Sunny and mild
High: 28°C (82°F)
Low: 14°C (58°F)
Winds: NE to W 4-8 MPH (6-13 KPH)
Sunday: Sunny and mild
High: 29°C (84°F)
Low: 14°C (58°F)
Winds: NE to W 4-8 MPH (6-13 KPH)