Ryder Cup match previews: Pairings announced for Friday morning Foursomes

Europe’s two players are each making their third Ryder Cup appearance, but they’ve only combined to play three Foursomes matches. Neither player competed in the format in their debuts at Le Golf National. Rahm was 2-0 alongside Sergio Garcia at Whistling Straits, while Hatton was 0-1 with Paul Casey at Whistling Straits. Rahm and Hatton were paired in a Four-ball match at Whistling Straits, tying Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau. Rahm and Hatton are two of the TOUR’s top drivers, which will be a key to success. Rahm ranked in the top 10 of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee for six straight seasons from 2017-22, while Hatton was 13th this season (up from 123rd a year ago). Hatton also ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting, his second consecutive season in the top 10 of that metric. But, more importantly, they’re two fiery players who could rally the home crowd if they can defeat a U.S. pairing that includes the No. 1 player in the world. “They’re both world-class players, both fantastic ball-strikers. I think Jon feeds off a playing partner with similar fire and passion,” said European Captain Luke Donald.