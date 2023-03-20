Match play by the numbers

Entering this week, world number one Scottie Scheffler seems as likely a candidate to get back-to-back wins at this event since the move to Austin. In two previous appearances here, he’s made the final both years and lost only twice in 14 matches. He’s already successfully defended one title this season (WM Phoenix Open) and is coming off a decisive win at THE PLAYERS. But consider this: since the World Golf Championships began in 1999, only one man has won any of the events in back-to-back fashion. That’s Tiger Woods, who has successfully defended a WGC title eight different times.