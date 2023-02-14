Inside the Numbers: Max Homa’s ascent

At minimum, Homa has been an above-average iron player over the last five years. But his development into one of the game’s best has correlated strongly with a step up in his Strokes Gained: Approach numbers. In 2019-20, Homa ranked a respectable 84th on TOUR in that statistic, gaining a little over one-tenth of a stroke per round on the field with his approach shots. He’s now ranked in the top-20 on TOUR in that stat. A key yardage bracket where he’s seen the most improvement has been from 175 to 200 yards away. In 2020, he was just one inch better than the TOUR average from that range. Now? A full 5 feet better than the TOUR mean.