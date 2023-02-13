Power Rankings: The Genesis Invitational

The trio of par 5s on the par 71 also needs to be exploited. Given how legendary Woods has been in capitalizing on par 5s, in this context alone, it’s an upset that he didn’t pick off at least one title at some point. Then again, with that weapon neutralized to some degree by scorable par 5s, it allows the field to rise. Still, the Riv is Woods’ (insert your favorite Hollywood reference to a plot in which the main character chases what it hasn’t achieved … yet).