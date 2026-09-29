Sleeper Picks: Who's under radar, riding good form into Bank of Utah Championship?

Patrick Rodgers (+200) ... Kickbacks rise ever so gently in this field of 120 at Black Desert Resort, so he leaps off the screen in this market with those odds because we know who he is and what he’s capable of. Although he’s remained winless across his 11 seasons on the PGA Tour, he’s been a staple inside the top tier of membership year over year. Indeed, those odds don’t reflect his impact over time but he concluded the FedExCup season with a T19 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship for his seventh top 30 of the season. Still one of the best putters amongst his peers, he’s an example of how that skill plays up in a shootout like this one. As a comp, El Cardonal at Diamante, which hosts the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), features similarly expansive fairways. That promotes distance off the tee – Rodgers can hold his own with the driver – but contending requires reliable putting to score. That’s his calling card. In two starts there, the 34-year-old has finished T24 and T6. In the first two editions of the Bank of Utah, he placed T11 and T27.