PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
7H AGO

Tyson Shelley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyson Shelley flops approach in nicely at Utah Championship

Tyson Shelley flops approach in nicely at Utah Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Tyson Shelley will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. Michael Brennan is the defending champion, having won last year at 22-under.

Latest odds for Shelley at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • Shelley has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shelley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
8H AGO
Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Nick Dunlap betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
K.H. Lee betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile