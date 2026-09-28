Tyson Shelley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Tyson Shelley flops approach in nicely at Utah Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Tyson Shelley will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. Michael Brennan is the defending champion, having won last year at 22-under.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Shelley has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.