Lanto Griffin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Lanto Griffin withdrew from the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025 and finished tied for 54th in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set on improvement this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|--
|--
|2024
|T54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 54th at 8-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -1.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.187
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.021
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.056
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.342
|-1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.494
|-1.370
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.021 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.