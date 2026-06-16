Sleeper Picks: U.S. Open Championship

Aaron Rai (+10500) ... It seems absurd that the winner of the last major would qualify as a Sleeper for the next one, but the PGA champion is tied for 39th-shortest in this market for the U.S. Open. So, yeah, he qualifies. And we just did this as it concerns why he’s such an outstanding fit on a course that demands sublime ball-striking and boasts perched greens that are unfamiliar to most. It’s exactly the formula in which he should thrive. When he prevailed at Aronimink Golf Club, we also were treated to the value and impact of his comportment, patience and wisdom as it concerns accepting the exam. All of it helps define the 31-year-old with worldwide success. Should he go back-to-back, he’d become the first to win both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open in the same calendar year since, you guessed it, Brooks Koepka in 2018. Back then, the PGA Championship anchored the majors in August, so Koepka set the table for his achievement with victory at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club that June.