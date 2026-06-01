PGA TOUR launches new 'Betcast Preview Show' to showcase early groupings at the Memorial

This week marks the return of "PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings," an immersive four-day livestream geared toward bettors and featured at 12 of the biggest PGA TOUR events of the 2026 season. But this week’s tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club will also include the debut of the new "Betcast Preview Show," in conjunction with ESPN and DraftKings, aimed at giving fans early insight into the betting markets that will shape the tournament – and a first glimpse at the marquee groupings for the first two days of action.