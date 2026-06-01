PGA TOUR launches new 'Betcast Preview Show' to showcase early groupings at the Memorial
1 Min Read
Best of PGA TOUR LIVE’s Betcasts
Fans and bettors looking to get an early jump this week on their analysis for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday have a new programming option.
This week marks the return of "PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings," an immersive four-day livestream geared toward bettors and featured at 12 of the biggest PGA TOUR events of the 2026 season. But this week’s tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club will also include the debut of the new "Betcast Preview Show," in conjunction with ESPN and DraftKings, aimed at giving fans early insight into the betting markets that will shape the tournament – and a first glimpse at the marquee groupings for the first two days of action.
Airing June 2 at 1 p.m. ET from PGA TOUR Studios, the show will feature PGA TOUR LIVE host Jeff Eisenband and Golfbet contributor Rick Gehman and will stream live across PGA TOUR X, ESPN+ and PGA TOUR’s FAST channel. The pair will dissect the top storylines and notable betting markets, including Scottie Scheffler’s chances of becoming the first player since 2011 to win the same TOUR event across three straight years.
The show will also feature the first unveiling of featured groups for this week’s 72-man field, which will include Scheffler and two-time Masters champ Rory McIlroy among other notables. Fans will get an early look at which marquee players will be grouped together across the first two rounds on one of the TOUR’s most demanding tests, with added insight on head-to-head odds and tournament matchup markets.
This is the first of three Betcast Preview Shows this year, as the telecast will also be offered to preview the early round groupings and betting markets ahead of the Travelers Championship later this month and the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August.