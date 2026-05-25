Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

Matsuyama has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

Matsuyama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Matsuyama has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.