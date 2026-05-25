Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 36th at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|69-69-67-73
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-67-71-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|71
|72-75-72-76
|+11
|5.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|70-71-74-71
|-2
|11.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|70-69-70-70
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|69-72-69-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-67-67-69
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|P2
|68-64-68-68
|-16
|300.000
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged -0.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.292
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.465
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.346
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.097
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.616
|-0.273
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.465 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Matsuyama delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
- Matsuyama ranked 27th with 843 FedExCup Regular Season points and 74th with a 14.81% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.