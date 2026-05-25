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6H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 36th at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3669-69-67-73-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-67-71-72E37.000
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship7172-75-72-76+115.500
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5370-71-74-71-211.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-70-72-69-5101.667
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2170-69-70-70-937.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2770-72-76-67-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4170-74-73-72+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2869-72-69-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-67-67-69-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenP268-64-68-68-16300.000

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged -0.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.292-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4650.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.346-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.097-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.616-0.273

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.465 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Matsuyama delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
    • Matsuyama ranked 27th with 843 FedExCup Regular Season points and 74th with a 14.81% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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