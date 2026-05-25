PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Campbell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Campbell's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-72+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA Championship8272-72-82-72+183.250
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5272-72-71-70+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4970-73-72-70-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7768-72-74-73+33.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2471-73-69-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.871 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.923-0.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.597-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.316-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.0100.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.847-1.323

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.923 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.0 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a -0.597 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 56.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Campbell has delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Haotong Li betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW