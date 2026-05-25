Brian Campbell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Campbell had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.

Campbell has an average of -0.871 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Campbell has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.