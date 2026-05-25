Brian Campbell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Campbell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Campbell's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|82
|72-72-82-72
|+18
|3.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|72-72-71-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|70-73-72-70
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|68-72-74-73
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.871 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.923
|-0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.597
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.316
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.010
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.847
|-1.323
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.923 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.0 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a -0.597 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 56.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Campbell has delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.