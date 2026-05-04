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Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for sixth at five-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Truist Championship.

    Hughes's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T673-71-69-66-5
    2023MC74-72+4
    2022T966-73-72-67-2
    2021MC74-72+4

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of five-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hughes's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-70-72+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2375-65-69-68-732.556
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3466-71-71-68-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2868-69-69-71-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-70-70-74-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-72-67-5--

    Hughes's recent performances

    • Hughes had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.671 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged -0.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.216-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.237-0.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.215-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2620.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.024-0.642

    Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.237 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.77% of the time.
    • Hughes has earned 94 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

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    Cameron Young
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    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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