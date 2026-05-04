Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Truist Championship
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Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for sixth at five-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Hughes's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|2023
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|2022
|T9
|66-73-72-67
|-2
|2021
|MC
|74-72
|+4
At the Truist Championship
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of five-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-70-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|75-65-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|66-71-71-68
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-70-70-74
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-67
|-5
|--
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.671 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.216
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.237
|-0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.215
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.262
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.024
|-0.642
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.237 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.77% of the time.
- Hughes has earned 94 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.