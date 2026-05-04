Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Truist Championship
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Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre finished tied for 34th at 4-under in last year's Truist Championship. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|69-68-72-67
|-4
At the Truist Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-68-71-73
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-71
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|66-64-72-70
|-16
|208.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|4
|72-72-65-69
|-10
|325.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-72-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|73-69-66-67
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|71-68-66-72
|-11
|19.969
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|63-72-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|67-71-67-63
|-12
|122.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.613
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.410
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.181
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.832
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.216
|1.382
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.613 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has a -0.410 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.832 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.35, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.49% of the time.
- MacIntyre has earned 796 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st on TOUR. His bogey avoidance rate of 11.93% ranks 10th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.