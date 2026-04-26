Points and payouts: See what each team earned at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
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Golfbet recap: Top bets that hit at Zurich Classic
Those Fitzpatrick boys. What have they gotten themselves into this time? The PGA TOUR record book, that’s what.
In posting 31-under 257 in the team format of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick finished one stroke lower than a pair of other duos to win. In doing so, they become the first brothers to prevail in nine editions since the tournament transitioned into its current format in 2017.
Both of the British brothers net $1,372,750 and 400 FedExCup points, the latter of which will become official when Alex presumably accepts PGA TOUR membership. Scroll or swipe past the table for more perks captured at TPC Louisiana.
|POSITION
|TEAM
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS (each)
|EARNINGS (each)
|1
|Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
|257 / -31
|400.000 | n/a (non-member)
|$1,372,750.00
|T2
|Alex Smalley/Hayden Springer
|258 / -30
|133.750
|$463,718.75
|T2
|Kristoffer Reitan/Kris Ventura
|258 / -30
|133.750
|$463,718.75
|T4
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen/Jacob Skov Olesen
|260 / -28
|82.500 | n/a (non-member)
|$288,562.50
|T4
|Ben Martin/Trace Crowe
|260 / -28
|82.500
|$288,562.50
|T6
|Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge
|261 / -27
|57.500
|$185,250.00
|T6
|Davis Thompson/Austin Eckroat
|261 / -27
|57.500
|$185,250.00
|T6
|Eric Cole/Hank Lebioda
|261 / -27
|57.500
|$185,250.00
|T6
|Doug Ghim/Jeffrey Kang
|261 / -27
|57.500
|$185,250.00
|T10
|Matt McCarty/Mac Meissner
|262 / -26
|42.000
|$112,495.83
|T10
|Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak
|262 / -26
|42.000
|$112,495.83
|T10
|Matti Schmid/Seamus Power
|262 / -26
|42.000
|$112,495.83
|T13
|John Parry/Dan Brown
|263 / -25
|30.250
|$69,492.50
|T13
|Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen
|263 / -25
|30.250
|$69,492.50
|T13
|Sam Stevens/Zach Bauchou
|263 / -25
|30.250
|$69,492.50
|T13
|Lanto Griffin/Ben Kohles
|263 / -25
|30.250
|$69,492.50
|T17
|Erik van Rooyen/Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|264 / -24
|20.583
|$50,191.67
|T17
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Davis Chatfield
|264 / -24
|20.583
|$50,191.67
|T17
|Nick Dunlap/Gordon Sargent
|264 / -24
|20.583
|$50,191.67
|T20
|Davis Riley/Nick Hardy
|265 / -23
|13.563
|$36,100.00
|T20
|Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore
|265 / -23
|13.563
|$36,100.00
|T20
|Matthieu Pavon/Martin Couvra
|265 / -23
|13.563 | n/a (non-member)
|$36,100.00
|T20
|A.J. Ewart/Casey Jarvis
|265 / -23
|13.563 | n/a (non-member)
|$36,100.00
|T24
|Brice Garnett/Lee Hodges
|266 / -22
|9.250
|$25,555.00
|T24
|Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala
|266 / -22
|9.250
|$25,555.00
|T26
|Adam Svensson/Adam Hadwin
|267 / -21
|6.475
|$22,111.25
|T26
|David Lipsky/Rico Hoey
|267 / -21
|6.475
|$22,111.25
|T26
|William Mouw/Takumi Kanaya
|267 / -21
|6.475
|$22,111.25
|T26
|Luke Clanton/Blades Brown
|267 / -21
|6.475 | n/a (non-member)
|$22,111.25
|T30
|Keith Mitchell/Brandt Snedeker
|268 / -20
|4.900
|$20,805.00
|T30
|Matt Wallace/Marco Penge
|268 / -20
|4.900
|$20,805.00
|T32
|Max McGreevy/Kevin Roy
|269 / -19
|4.100
|$20,045.00
|T32
|Chad Ramey/Justin Lower
|269 / -19
|4.100
|$20,045.00
|34
|Ryan Gerard/Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|271 / -17
|3.500
|$19,475.00
|35
|Chandler Phillips/Carson Young
|272 / -16
|3.100
|$19,095.00
With a tournament-record, 15-under 57 in Four-ball in the third round, the Fitzpatricks led by four strokes entering Sunday’s Foursomes, so they didn’t make it easy on themselves in the finale. However, any angst that can be natural among siblings was eliminated when Matt’s escape from 35 yards in a greenside bunker came to rest just 14 inches from the hole for a tap-in birdie try at the par-5 18th. When Alex poured it in to seal a 1-under 71, he became the third first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season.
Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick birdie 72nd hole to win Zurich Classic
Both Fitzpatricks had won in their most recent starts on their primary circuits – Matt at the RBC Heritage last week and Alex at the Hero Indian Open almost a month ago. While Matt already is exempt into all Signature Events and majors this season, Alex had not been eligible for any. That changes immediately as he’s in all four remaining Signature Events as well as the PGA Championship. His exemption as a PGA TOUR member will extend through 2028. Matt’s grows to the maximum of five years through 2031. And as the PGA TOUR's first three-time winner this season, Matt moves to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings.
The partnership of Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer led outright with an opening, 14-under 58 in Four-ball, and again after a 2-under 70 in Friday’s Foursomes, but they settled for a share of runner-up honors with Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura. The Norwegian connection closed with a field-low-tying, 7-under 65 that included three eagles.
The defending champions, Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak, checked up in a three-way share of 10th place, five shots back of the champs. Thirty-five of the 74 teams survived the 36-hole cut of low 33 and ties.