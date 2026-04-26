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Points and payouts: See what each team earned at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

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Golfbet recap: Top bets that hit at Zurich Classic

Golfbet recap: Top bets that hit at Zurich Classic

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Those Fitzpatrick boys. What have they gotten themselves into this time? The PGA TOUR record book, that’s what.

    In posting 31-under 257 in the team format of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick finished one stroke lower than a pair of other duos to win. In doing so, they become the first brothers to prevail in nine editions since the tournament transitioned into its current format in 2017.

    Both of the British brothers net $1,372,750 and 400 FedExCup points, the latter of which will become official when Alex presumably accepts PGA TOUR membership. Scroll or swipe past the table for more perks captured at TPC Louisiana.

    POSITIONTEAMSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTS (each)EARNINGS (each)
    1Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick257 / -31400.000 | n/a (non-member)$1,372,750.00
    T2Alex Smalley/Hayden Springer258 / -30133.750$463,718.75
    T2Kristoffer Reitan/Kris Ventura258 / -30133.750$463,718.75
    T4Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen/Jacob Skov Olesen260 / -2882.500 | n/a (non-member)$288,562.50
    T4Ben Martin/Trace Crowe260 / -2882.500$288,562.50
    T6Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge261 / -2757.500$185,250.00
    T6Davis Thompson/Austin Eckroat261 / -2757.500$185,250.00
    T6Eric Cole/Hank Lebioda261 / -2757.500$185,250.00
    T6Doug Ghim/Jeffrey Kang261 / -2757.500$185,250.00
    T10Matt McCarty/Mac Meissner262 / -2642.000$112,495.83
    T10Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak262 / -2642.000$112,495.83
    T10Matti Schmid/Seamus Power262 / -2642.000$112,495.83
    T13John Parry/Dan Brown263 / -2530.250$69,492.50
    T13Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen263 / -2530.250$69,492.50
    T13Sam Stevens/Zach Bauchou263 / -2530.250$69,492.50
    T13Lanto Griffin/Ben Kohles263 / -2530.250$69,492.50
    T17Erik van Rooyen/Christiaan Bezuidenhout264 / -2420.583$50,191.67
    T17Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Davis Chatfield264 / -2420.583$50,191.67
    T17Nick Dunlap/Gordon Sargent264 / -2420.583$50,191.67
    T20Davis Riley/Nick Hardy265 / -2313.563$36,100.00
    T20Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore265 / -2313.563$36,100.00
    T20Matthieu Pavon/Martin Couvra265 / -2313.563 | n/a (non-member)$36,100.00
    T20A.J. Ewart/Casey Jarvis265 / -2313.563 | n/a (non-member)$36,100.00
    T24Brice Garnett/Lee Hodges266 / -229.250$25,555.00
    T24Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala266 / -229.250$25,555.00
    T26Adam Svensson/Adam Hadwin267 / -216.475$22,111.25
    T26David Lipsky/Rico Hoey267 / -216.475$22,111.25
    T26William Mouw/Takumi Kanaya267 / -216.475$22,111.25
    T26Luke Clanton/Blades Brown267 / -216.475 | n/a (non-member)$22,111.25
    T30Keith Mitchell/Brandt Snedeker268 / -204.900$20,805.00
    T30Matt Wallace/Marco Penge268 / -204.900$20,805.00
    T32Max McGreevy/Kevin Roy269 / -194.100$20,045.00
    T32Chad Ramey/Justin Lower269 / -194.100$20,045.00
    34Ryan Gerard/Sudarshan Yellamaraju271 / -173.500$19,475.00
    35Chandler Phillips/Carson Young272 / -163.100$19,095.00

    With a tournament-record, 15-under 57 in Four-ball in the third round, the Fitzpatricks led by four strokes entering Sunday’s Foursomes, so they didn’t make it easy on themselves in the finale. However, any angst that can be natural among siblings was eliminated when Matt’s escape from 35 yards in a greenside bunker came to rest just 14 inches from the hole for a tap-in birdie try at the par-5 18th. When Alex poured it in to seal a 1-under 71, he became the third first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season.


    Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick birdie 72nd hole to win Zurich Classic

    Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick birdie 72nd hole to win Zurich Classic


    Both Fitzpatricks had won in their most recent starts on their primary circuits – Matt at the RBC Heritage last week and Alex at the Hero Indian Open almost a month ago. While Matt already is exempt into all Signature Events and majors this season, Alex had not been eligible for any. That changes immediately as he’s in all four remaining Signature Events as well as the PGA Championship. His exemption as a PGA TOUR member will extend through 2028. Matt’s grows to the maximum of five years through 2031. And as the PGA TOUR's first three-time winner this season, Matt moves to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings.

    The partnership of Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer led outright with an opening, 14-under 58 in Four-ball, and again after a 2-under 70 in Friday’s Foursomes, but they settled for a share of runner-up honors with Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura. The Norwegian connection closed with a field-low-tying, 7-under 65 that included three eagles.

    The defending champions, Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak, checked up in a three-way share of 10th place, five shots back of the champs. Thirty-five of the 74 teams survived the 36-hole cut of low 33 and ties.

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