Points and payouts: See what each team earned at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Both Fitzpatricks had won in their most recent starts on their primary circuits – Matt at the RBC Heritage last week and Alex at the Hero Indian Open almost a month ago. While Matt already is exempt into all Signature Events and majors this season, Alex had not been eligible for any. That changes immediately as he’s in all four remaining Signature Events as well as the PGA Championship. His exemption as a PGA TOUR member will extend through 2028. Matt’s grows to the maximum of five years through 2031. And as the PGA TOUR's first three-time winner this season, Matt moves to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings.