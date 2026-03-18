Sleeper picks: Valspar Championship
2 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three players who can win the Valspar Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Top 20
Kevin Streelman (+800) ... He’s logged a dozen starts since returning from knee surgery last fall, but the 47-year-old didn’t make any noise until the Puerto Rico Open two weeks ago where he tied for eighth. That chased a T32 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches that had been his best performance post-recovery. Now he’s treated with his 15th start at the Valspar Championship, where he finished T7 in 2022 and exactly one stroke outside the top 20 in both 2023 and 2024. The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook also is the site of his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR in 2013, so there are all kinds of positive vibes on a track that usually doesn’t generate many. With 12 starts remaining on a medical extension, his back isn’t against the wall to fulfill its terms, but this one arguably is the best fit among all remaining stops for which he’s currently eligible. So, we might as well ride shotgun.
Top 30
Adam Hadwin (+240) ... If the Korn Ferry Tour wasn’t dark this week, you might have found him there instead, although he placed T21 at the Puerto Rico Open contested concurrently with the last stop on the secondary circuit. The Canuck is buried in the Nos. 126-150 category on the PGA TOUR this season, so he’s taken his talents to the Korn Ferry Tour where he’s 11th on its points list with a solo second and a pair of paydays. That’s the highest of anyone in the field at the Copperhead Course, where he gained entry via a sponsor exemption. This also is where the 38-year-old captured his lone PGA TOUR title in 2017, which is one of his four top-12 finishes on the course, the most recent of which was a T5 just two years ago. With the timing of his uptick in form from a guy not far removed from his prime, we should be as confident as he is.
Adam Hadwin makes birdie on No. 14 at Puerto Rico
Top 40
Pontus Nyholm (+355) ... Once again this week, DraftKings has made available markets for top 30s and top 40s that include ties, so you’ll find the odds for my endorsements on this page in them. (You can opt for longer odds in markets without odds as usual.) The rookie from Sweden advanced through the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025 where he showcased his muscle off the tee but also precision on approach. There’s been no letup in the former on the PGA TOUR but it’s been only in his last two starts when the latter has begun to settle in, as a pair of top 20s upon arrival proves. Capitalize on it.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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