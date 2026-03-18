Sleeper picks: Valspar Championship

Adam Hadwin (+240) ... If the Korn Ferry Tour wasn’t dark this week, you might have found him there instead, although he placed T21 at the Puerto Rico Open contested concurrently with the last stop on the secondary circuit. The Canuck is buried in the Nos. 126-150 category on the PGA TOUR this season, so he’s taken his talents to the Korn Ferry Tour where he’s 11th on its points list with a solo second and a pair of paydays. That’s the highest of anyone in the field at the Copperhead Course, where he gained entry via a sponsor exemption. This also is where the 38-year-old captured his lone PGA TOUR title in 2017, which is one of his four top-12 finishes on the course, the most recent of which was a T5 just two years ago. With the timing of his uptick in form from a guy not far removed from his prime, we should be as confident as he is.