Sleeper Picks: WM Phoenix Open

Matt Fitzpatrick (+4900) … Because of his cachet and his world ranking (24th), the Brit presents more as a throwback to my Power Rankings Wild Cards of yesteryear than a Sleeper, but there are 17 golfers who are shorter on the board for the WM Phoenix Open and my Power Rankings proper goes only 15 deep, so here we are. One of the nuggets I saved for this fully formed version of Sleepers is that all of the last 10 winners at TPC Scottsdale had at least one prior start here in the books before capturing victory. This is his fifth. His record includes a T10 in his debut in 2022 and a T15 in 2024. Last year’s missed cut occurred during an extended funk, but he snapped out of it by May and finished with nine top 10s among 13 top 25s worldwide, including a season-ending victory at the DP World Tour Championship. It’s likely going to take a seasoned veteran who is in form and who has tasted some success at TPC Scottsdale to get past the No. 1 in everything, Scottie Scheffler, and these odds are reason enough to diversify your card.